HHoFer Dominik Hasek accuses US Prez Donald Trump of "lying and breaking his promise" to end Russia-Ukraine war

Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Dominik Hasek has accused United States President Donald Trump of failing to end the Russia-Ukraine war as promised.
During a June rally, Trump had pledged to resolve the conflict before even taking office, asserting that he would settle it shortly after winning the presidency and before his inauguration.
However, not only has Trump been unable to fulfill his commitment, but since his election in November, he has apparently shown no serious effort to address the ongoing war.
Dominik Hasek expressed his frustration on X (Twitter), accusing Donald Trump of dishonesty, breaking promises and showing disregard for the families and loved ones affected by the Russia-Ukrainian war.
"Today marks 75 days since the Am. president @realDonaldTrump broke his promise to end the war within 24 hours. And to this day, he has not even bothered to apologize to the families of the Ukrainians killed for his broken promise. That is the current American president.
"He lies. He breaks his promises, and he still despises the families and loved ones of the Ukrainians killed in the Russian imperialist war. How sad!," Hasek tweeted.
It isn't the first time Dominik Hasek publicly criticized the US President Donald Trump. Last month, he had slammed Trump for a call with Russian Vladimir Putin for using hockey to justify serious crimes.
Dominik Hasek criticized Alex Ovechkin ahead of his goal record
Ahead of Alex Ovechkin's goalscoring record, Dominik Hasek criticized him on social media for never condemning Russia's war in Ukraine and suggested his play over the past three years contributed to countless deaths and injuries.
"In the coming days, a Russian citizen, who has never condemned the Russian imperialist war in Ukraine, will break the @NHL goal scoring record," Hasek wrote.
"Because this person has never officially condemned the Russian war and Russian crimes, he will have to live with the knowledge for the rest of his life that because of his public appearance (his game last 3 years and 40 days -since the beginning of the Russian aggressive war) a huge number of people, including his fellow Russian citizens, were killed and maimed in the war."
Dominik Hasek is a two-time Stanley Cup champion and a six-time Vezina Trophy winner. He had a long 16-year career in the NHL, playing for the likes of the Buffalo Sabres (nine years), Detroit Red Wings (four years), Chicago Blackhawks (two years) and the Ottawa Senators (one year).
