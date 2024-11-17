"Hi it's ur flower girl calling": Johnny Gaudreau's wife Meredith melts over daughter Noa's adorable pic by Zach Werenski's fiancee Odette

Late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his Columbus Blue Jackets teammate Zach Werenski shared great chemistry on and off the ice and their families were also quite close. On Saturday, Werenski’s fiance, Odette Peters shared an adorable picture of Johnny’s two-year-old daughter, Noa.

Peters posted an Instagram story of Noa pretending to talk on a pink toy phone. Noa wore a cream-colored sweater with bold black heart patterns and matching pajama pants.

“Bestie girl,” Odette Peters wrote in the caption and tagged Meredith Gaudreau.

Johnny Gaudreau’s wife reposted the story on her own account and added a note of her own.

“Hi it's ur flower girl calling 🥰👧🏻🤍🥺”

via IG/@meredithgaudreau_

Meredith also shared some throwback pictures on her Instagram stories. One of the pictures showed Noa lounging on a cozy gray blanket wearing a green outfit. Another story was a video of toddler Noa laughing while holding a small toy.

via IG/@meredithgaudreau_

She reposted Johnny’s sister Kristen’s story featuring a throwback picture from three years ago of Johnny’s niece in a Flames jersey cheering for her uncle from the rinkside.

Johnny Gaudreau’s sister Katie shares adorable ‘Noa content’

Earlier on Thursday, Katie Gaudreau, the younger sister of Johnny Gaudreau, shared an adorable picture of her two-year-old niece Noa on Instagram, calling her “John's twin.” The sweet post featured Noa smiling brightly, dressed in a pink outfit while sitting on a white high-backed stool in the family’s kitchen.

In the caption, Katie wrote:

“Just some Noa content to make everyone’s Thursday. Your welcome,” with a white heart emoji.

via IG/@kgaudreau13

The Gaudreaus have been grieving the loss of Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau since the two NHL stars died in a tragic cycling accident on Aug. 29 after being hit by a suspected drunk driver in New Jersey. Katie mentioned in a heartfelt tribute to her niece last month that it was Noa who had saved the family as their source of strength and hope, and a reminder of her brother Johnny.

“I hope one day she knows she was the one that saved us. The one we look at and see John… the reason we keep going every day. Thankful to be your aunt but even more thankful I get to tell you all about your daddy and uncle and how amazing they are,” Katie Gaudreau wrote.

She has also been actively involved with her niece and sister-in-law throughout the difficult phase in their lives. Earlier she accompanied Noa to her All-Star Dance practice and shared pictures from their day on Instagram.

