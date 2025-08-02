“Hilarious massive overpay”: NHL X reacts as LA Kings sign Alex Laferriere to contract extension 

Fans reacted as the Los Angeles Kings signed forward Alex Laferriere to a three-year, $12.3 million extension with a $4.1 million annual cap hit. The deal comes as Laferriere finishes up his entry-level contract, a $2.625 million agreement he signed in April 2023.The new contract sparked plenty of reaction on social media. Some fans questioned the price tag, with one fan calling it:&quot;Hilarious massive overpay.&quot;Another fan wrote:&quot;How could the Rangers let their #1 pick walk to free agency???&quot;Here are some more reactions from fans on X/Twitter:&quot;Let’s be honest they’re just getting ready for #5 next year,&quot; a fan wrote. &quot;Great deal for both sides. Reminds me of Kempe’s RFA deal. It was a little high when signed and a steal when finished. If Laf can keep improving/growing, it will be a huge win for LA. The kid keeps getting better and always exceeds my expectations,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Hmmm weird... not above 32 years old... someone check on Ken!&quot; one fan commented.&quot;That's nothing for a guy that could potentially become a good 2RW and is definitely a great 3RW. 3.9% of the cap over the deal, worst case scenario, it’s fair value, with lots of upside,&quot; a fan added.Laferriere is coming off a solid second season in the NHL, posting 42 points in 77 games. That’s a noticeable jump from his rookie campaign, where he finished with 23 points in 81 games. AFP Analytics on LA Kings' extension of Alex LaferriereAFP Analytics shared their take on the LA Kings' decision to extend Alex Laferriere, comparing his new deal to similar second contracts around the league.Among the comparables were Sam Reinhart ($3.65M AAV), Anthony Mantha ($3.3M AAV) and Andrew Mangiapane ($2.86M AAV), offering some context to Laferriere’s $4.1M AAV. “Very fair deal, especially considering the extra year. With Laferriere becoming a very important player for #LAK already, it is questionable the team wouldn't try to get a long-term deal done. Could be an issue for his next contract,” AFP Analytics wrote on X. AFP Analytics did question the decision not to use the team's current cap space to secure a longer-term deal, suggesting that it could lead to complications when it's time for Laferriere's next contract. Alex Laferriere averaged 16:32 of ice time last season, often playing alongside Quinton Byfield.