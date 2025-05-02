"Hiller needs to voluntarily resign": Jim Hiller faces fans wrath a Oilers slay Kings in Round 1 playoffs for fourth straight season

LA Kings fans voiced their frustration on social media following the team's playoff elimination by the Edmonton Oilers in Game 6 on Thursday.

The Kings had a solid start to the series, winning the first two games at home convincingly. However, as the series progressed, the Kings lost their form and momentum, suffering four consecutive defeats.

It marks the fourth consecutive year the Edmonton Oilers have eliminated the LA Kings in the playoffs. Kings fans on X (Twitter) pointed fingers at coach Jim Hiller for failing to close out the series against the Oilers.

"Unf*****gbelievable. Hiller needs to voluntarily resign."

"No words. Complete and total disappointment."

"Fire Hiller, Rob, and Luc. This organization needs a complete reset the city of LA deserves better," a third fan tweeted.

"Hiller owes LA the biggest f***ing apology," one disgruntled fan posted.

"The infamy of Marty McSorley’s stick in ‘93 is now forever joined by the Hiller Challenge," posted another.

"All I want to see tomorrow is that the LA Kings have relieved Jim Hiller and Rob Blake of their duties. Especially the latter," another chimed in.

Edmonton Oilers eliminate LA Kings in Round 1

On Thursday, the Edmonton Oilers got past the LA Kings for the fourth straight year in the playoffs after a 6-4 win in Game 6 of the first round at Rogers Place.

Quinton Byfield opened the scoring for the Kings after putting them ahead at 1:18 into the first period. Two minutes later, Adam Henrique tied it for the Oilers.

Brandt Clarke increased the Kings' lead to 2-1 at 3:37 before goals from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman made it 3-2 for Edmonton heading into the second period.

The Oilers scored twice in the second, thanks to goals from Darnell Nurse and Trent Frederic, to make it 5-2. With less than two minutes remaining, Jordan Spence cut the deficit to 5-3 for the Kings before the final period.

Anze Kopitar scored at 19:05 to make it a one-goal game for the Kings. However, Connor Brown's empty-net goal with less than two seconds remaining sealed the fate for LA and helped the Oilers advance to Round 2.

The Oilers will be up against the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round.

