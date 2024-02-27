"His days in Edmonton are ticking by quickly": Fans react to Connor McDavid's "sassy" addressal of his 9-game goal-scoring slump 

As Connor McDavid gears up to break out of his nine-game scoring slump, the Edmonton Oilers captain is taking a refreshingly snide and sassy approach. Ahead of tonight's game against the Los Angeles Kings, McDavid cheekily announced his intention to prioritize assists over goals.

"I've decided I'm just gonna see how many assists I can get... I'm not gonna shoot the puck anymore," McDavid quipped.

The sarcastic response made waves on social media, with fans sharing their thoughts on X, formerly Twitter:

Despite his scoring drought, McDavid remains focused on his role as a playmaker, emphasizing his desire to help the team in any way possible. Reflecting on his passing decisions during practice, he acknowledged passing up scoring opportunities to set up his teammates instead.

Teammate Zach Hyman echoed McDavid's sentiment, praising the captain's decision-making on the ice. Hyman emphasized McDavid's focus on winning hockey games rather than chasing individual records, highlighting his invaluable contributions to the team's success throughout the season.

When asked about his concern over his lack of goals this year, McDavid maintained his lighthearted demeanor, reiterating his newfound emphasis on assists.

"Can someone tell Connor he scored 64 last year?": Connor McDavid's 9th straight goal-less game has Oilers fans concerned

The Edmonton Oilers slumped to a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday, further compounded by Connor McDavid's ninth straight game without a goal. Despite his two assists, McDavid's scoring drought is becoming a matter of concern for Oilers fans.

While Connor McDavid's assist prowess remains evident, his inability to find the back of the net is alarming. It's his longest goal drought of the season, raising questions about the Oilers' offensive reliance on their star player.

Despite his impressive assist record during this dry spell (21 in nine games), his goals remain crucial for the Oilers' success.

With the team on a three-game losing streak, including Friday's 4-2 defeat to the Minnesota Wild, the pressure continues to mount on McDavid to quickly rediscover his scoring touch.

Connor McDavid's performance­s this season have been nothing short of exceptional. With 89 points in 53 games, including 30 on the power play, he­ has demonstrated his key role in the­ Oilers' offense. Furthermore, his 177 shots and 83 hits showcase his we­ll-rounded contributions, while his +21 rating speaks of his two-way exce­llence on the ice.

It seems Connor McDavid is hardly bothered by his goal-scoring slump, while turning around the team's fortunes remains his main priority for the season.