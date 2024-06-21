"His game to steal" - Canadian country star Brett Kissel names unlikely star to lead Oilers to win in Game 6

Country singer Brett Kissel shared his thoughts on the upcoming Game 6 for the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final. He believes goalie Stuart Skinner could emerge as the unexpected hero. Kissel noted the Florida Panthers will be motivated after their Game 5 loss and he thinks Skinner has the talent to be the star of this crucial game.

"I think this is going to be Stuart Skinner's game. Florida wants to end it, and Florida's mad now—they're angry. Tkachuk is probably embarrassed by the big prediction he made that didn't come true," Kissel said (via Spittin' Chiclets).

Kissel noted the pressure on Skinner, and with Florida keen to win the championship, his performance could decide the outcome of Game 6.

Trending

"So, I bet you we're going to have this storm from Florida that's going to be ridiculous. It's going to be Stuart Skinner's game to steal," Kissel added.

Expand Tweet

The Oilers haven't had a home game this important since 2006. Back then, they won big to force a Game 7, but didn't quite make it. Now, Edmonton wants to extend the series to a crucial Game 7 in Florida.

Edmonton Oilers prepare for Game 6 in Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers are in a critical moment, trailing 3-2 in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers. They're heading back to Rogers Place for Game 6, hoping to push for a Game 7. The city is alive with enthusiasm, hosting large outdoor watch parties. Led by Connor McDavid, the team feeds off the energy of passionate fans and the excitement of playing at home.

“It’s exciting,” McDavid said (via NHL.com). “It’s exciting to be back in Edmonton, exciting to play in front of our fans and play in this building.”

Newcomer Corey Perry likes Edmonton's playoff atmosphere.

“It’s pretty incredible to witness,” Perry said. “Coming in for the playoffs (with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim/Anaheim Ducks) the two years (2006 and 2017), you don’t know because you’re not from here. You don't really pay attention to it. You’re just here to play a hockey game.

Oilers won Games 4 and 5, halfway to overcoming a 3-0 deficit. Mattias Ekholm feels city support beyond hockey.

“It’s been different for sure, especially this playoff run,” Ekholm said. “People are excited, people are happy. It’s a great thing at the end of the day.

The team remains focused on the upcoming game. Game 6 between the Oilers and the Florida Panthers is set for Friday at 8 p.m. ET at Rogers Place. You can catch the action on CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN+, and ABC.