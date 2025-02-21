"History was made": Hockey fans react to wholesome moment between Connor McDavid, Crosby after scoring OT golden goal to seal 4 Nations final

Canadian hockey fans erupted in glee and cheered on their heroes, Connor McDavid and team captain Sidney Crosby, as they lifted the 4 Nations Face-Off trophy on Thursday night. Canada defeated the USA 3-2 in overtime thanks to McDavid’s overtime goal.

The win marked Canada’s fourth straight championship in best-on-best hockey, a run stretching back to the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

Crosby, who played for all the victorious Canadian teams in the past 15 years, and McDavid, who was playing in his first international tournament, shared a special moment after the game. The duo hugged in celebration after McDavid's goal.

“McDavid hugging his childhood hero after scoring the OT winner & becoming the newest member of the ‘Golden Goal Club,’” Spittin Chiclets posted on X.

Hockey fans reacted to the emotional moment.

“What a shot right there. History was made,” one said.

“Stop it. I’m crying now. 😭😭😭😭,” another reacted.

“Beauty of a moment right there,” another user said.

“Love this team and country,” another posted.

Some fans compared Connor McDavid's championship-winning goal to Crosby’s famous golden goal that won Canada the 2010 Olympic gold.

“Not even close to what Sid did. Not by a long shot. Sid's was better,” a fan said.

“Comparing this to the golden goal is comical,” another said.

“It's not a golden goal. not the olympics,” another user posted.

Connor McDavid’s goal secures fourth straight best-on-best championship for Crosby and Canada

The 37-year-old had an injury scare before the 4 Nations Face-Off but recovered in time to lead Canada to victory again.

Canada goalie Jordan Binnington was one of the heroes of the night. The St. Louis Blues netminder made eight saves in the third period and six in overtime to deny the USA a game-winning goal.

"I was just battling, trying to do my job," Binnington said via NHL.com. "We found a way to get the job done and obviously there are little moments like that that are more special when you win."

The 4 Nations Face-Off was the first of a series of best-on-best action on the ice, with the players set to represent their countries in the 2026 Olympics in Italy.

