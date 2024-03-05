Hockey Canada scandal: Insider provides latest on expected trial date for Carter Hart and other NHL stars

According to the latest updates concerning the Hockey Canada scandal, insider reports have clarified the expected trial date for NHL stars implicated in the case. Rick Westhead of TSN, a trusted source, has once again provided crucial insights into the legal proceedings surrounding the scandal.

Taking to Twitter, Westhead reported that lawyers representing the five former 2018 World Juniors hockey players charged with sexual assault appeared virtually in a London court.

"Lawyers for the five former 2018 World Juniors hockey players charged with sexual assault appeared virtually in London court this morning," Westhead tweeted

According to his report, a judicial pre-trial conference is scheduled for April 3, during which critical matters such as pre-trial motions and trial logistics will be discussed privately with the judge and crown attorneys.

"On Apr. 3, they are scheduled to attend a judicial pre-trial conference. This meeting will be held in chambers (privately) with the judge and Crown attorneys, where they will discuss matters including pre-trial motions, how many witnesses they expect will be called in a trial, and how long a trial might last," Westhead explained

Intriguingly, Westhead highlighted insights from lawyers not involved in the case, who anticipate a trial lasting more than a month.

"(Lawyers not involved with this case tell me they expect a trial will probably last more than a month)."

Furthermore, Westhead suggested that a trial date might be set on April 9.

"It's possible a judge will set a trial date on Apr. 9. Because London's courts are so backlogged, a trial probably won't happen until well into 2025."

Earlier updates in the Hockey Canada scandal

Earlier updates in February revealed that the accused players – Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Cal Foote and Alex Formento – had opted for a trial by jury. In a joint statement issued by their legal representatives, the players expressed confidence in the jury system's ability to fairly adjudicate the case.

In June 2018, allegations emerged from an incident where a woman (identified as E.M. in legal documents) encountered players at a Hockey Canada event and engaged in consensual activity with one player in a hotel room. However, several players reportedly entered without her consent and subsequently assaulted her.

While initially concluded in 2019, the case was reopened in January 2022, leading to charges against the individuals involved.

Previously, the woman had filed a $3.55 million lawsuit against eight players, along with the Canadian Hockey League and Hockey Canada. Hockey Canada settled this lawsuit in March 2022.

Following the new charges, the four players under NHL contracts opted to take indefinite leaves of absence.