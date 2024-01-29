Hockey Canada Scandal: Insider provides update on alleged 2018 World Junior players facing prosecution, potential charges, and Alex Formenton's case

Recent news from The Globe and Mail's Robyn Doolittle has given a new twist to the Hockey Canada sexual assault case. She has reported that five players from the 2018 Canadian World Junior team are preparing to hand themselves to the London, Ontario police on sexual assault charges.

This information follows extended investigations into claims that these team members assaulted a woman at a 2018 Hockey Canada gala in June 2018.

In May 2022, a shocking revelation surfaced, as TSN reported allegations of sexual assault against team members. It was alledged that a woman had received $3.55 million for her silence, and further probes unveiled more unsettling facts.

It was claimed that Hockey Canada has allegedly pulled from the National Equity Fund to pay off sexual assault cases since 1989. This fund included player registration fee contributions.

Insider Rick Westhead provided insight into the potential legal ramifications, stating:

"Several criminal lawyers who specialize in sexual assault cases have told me over the past days they expected former 2018 World Juniors players facing prosecution for an alleged sex assault in London, Ont., might face charges of gang sexual assault and forceable confinement."

Westhead further reported on Alex Formenton's case, quoting Formenton’s attorney, Daniel Brown, who clarified:

"The former Senators player has not been charged with either of those offences. He declined to elaborate on what Formenton has been charged with."

Brown pointed out that a typical conviction for sexual assault, like what Formenton could face, might land him up to a 10-year jail sentence.

Toronto lawyer Alison Craig drew attention to a familiar pattern - that sexual assault charges are often bumped up after initial filing. Now, the eyes of the hockey sphere are keenly waiting for future updates, all the while hoping for honest resolution and clarity regarding these grave accusations.

Hockey Canada Scandal Fallout: Funding freeze, sponsor loss, and organizational overhaul

In the aftermath of the sexual assault scandal, the Canadian government took decisive action in June 2022, halting hockey funds while the investigation took place.

Prominent sponsors pulled out, including Tim Hortons, Nike, Telus, and Esso. Some of these sponsors returned by the end of 2023, but Nike didn't. They permanently cut ties in July 2023, unhappy with how Hockey Canada managed the scandal.

Hockey Canada had to make significant changes amid the controversy. Its Board of Directors was reshuffled in November 2023.

Originally, the scandal allegedly involved eight players from the Canadian Hockey League. They were part of a 2018 incident at a Hockey Canada event. London Police carried out further investigations, identifying only five players from the 2018 World Junior team.

An outside investigation found breaches of Canadian hockey's behavior code at the charity event. The specific violations were not uncovered.

Certain NHL players from the 2018 team, like Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, and Connor Timmins, have steered far away from this incident.