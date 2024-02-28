Hockey Canada scandal update: NHL players charged with sexual assault elect for jury trial

According to a recent development in the Sexual Assault Scandal involving Hockey Canada's 2018 world junior team, five former players of the team facing sexual assault charges have opted for a trial by jury.

According to a tweet by Robyn Doolittle, a reporter with the Globe and Mail, the accused players have opted for a trial by jury.

The tweet reads:

"The former junior hockey players who have been charged with sexual assault have asked for - and been granted - a trial by jury."

The accused players' legal representatives issued a joint statement expressing confidence in the jury system's ability to fairly adjudicate the case.

The joint statement reads,

“Earlier this week, all five players selected a trial by jury and they are confident that jurors drawn from the community will decide this case fairly and impartially after hearing all the evidence and testimony”

It happened during a court appearance in London, Ont., the players, including current or former NHL players Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Cal Foote, and Alex Formenton, were granted their request.

All we know so far about the Hockey Canada Scandal

In the second half of January, the accused NHL players took leave of absence from their respective teams, as the legal proceedings intensified.

The players granted leave of absence were Dube, previously with the Calgary Flames, Hart with the Philadelphia Flyers, and McLeod and Foote were part of the New Jersey Devils. Alex Formenton, formerly with the Ottawa Senators, was playing for the Swiss club, HC Ambri-Piotta.

The allegations arise from an event that took place during the early hours of June 19, 2018. According to court documents, a woman identified as E.M. informed authorities that she encountered some of the junior players at a bar in downtown London.

The players were visiting the city for a Hockey Canada fundraising gala, celebrating the team's previous gold-medal victory at the world junior championships. Following a night of socializing, the woman claims she departed with one of the players.

According to court records, the 20-year-old woman accused "John Doe #1" of escorting her to a hotel room where seven additional individuals participated in undisclosed sexual activities. Her accusations involve claims of intimidation, restriction, and a compelled video statement.

Although an initial police investigation concluded without charges in February 2019, the case resurfaced when TSN reported E.M.'s settlement of a $3.55-million lawsuit against Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League, and eight unnamed players. Subsequently, London police reopened their inquiry, leading to charges against the five players.

The case, now in the superior court due to the jury trial request, faces further procedural hearings on March 5.