Hockey Canada trial: Second jury discharged; Ontario judge set to determine verdict: Report  

A judge has discharged the jury in the trial of five former Hockey Canada World Junior players, which will now continue without a jury. As per The Athletic, Ontario Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia will hear the rest of the case alone and will also decide the final verdict.

The 14 jurors, nine women and five men, were dismissed on Friday. Justice Carroccia thanked them for their time and efforts:

“I know that you have invested four weeks in this trial and certainly, you have the thanks of myself, court staff, counsel for the time and effort that you put into this matter, but the jury will be discharged."

While she told the jurors they were free to go, the reasons for the jury's discharge cannot be shared due to a publication ban, which protects those details.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Alex Formenton, Dillon Dube, and Cal Foote are charged with sexually assaulting a woman in a London, Ontario hotel in June 2018. The woman is known as E.M., and her identity is protected. McLeod also faces a second charge as a party to the offence.

The alleged assault occurred during a Hockey Canada event where the players were celebrating their 2018 gold medal win. All five men have pleaded not guilty.

No evidence was presented in court Friday morning. On Thursday, the court heard from Tyler Steenbergen, a teammate of the accused and the Crown’s latest witness. After his testimony, Justice Carroccia ended the court early, telling the jury she had to speak with the lawyers privately.

Soon after the jury was discharged, Alex Formenton’s lawyers sent a statement to the media. They said a juror misunderstood their behaviour.

"A juror came to somehow believe that our courtroom demeanour was disrespectful of her," the lawyers wrote. “No defence counsel would risk alienating a juror,” they said. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

The Hockey Canada trial is set to continue, with Justice Carroccia now set to hear all evidence and decide the outcome.

Vancouver Canucks coach Adam Foote on son’s Hockey Canada trial

Adam Foote, the new head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, is the father of one of the accused, Cal Foote. The HC said the legal case does not affect his new job and did not comment on the trial other than saying that he supports his family.

"I respect your question. I understand it's your job to do that first off. So secondly is, you know, I can't comment on the trial, and I won't and you know, I'm there for my family, as we all would be, and you know, we'll get through this," Foote said. (18:08)

Foote also said coaching is something he enjoys and was ready to take the role. Adam Foote played 19 seasons in the NHL and won two Stanley Cups, a feat the Canucks are dearly hoping he can repeat as their coach.

