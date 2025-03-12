"Hockey at its finest" "Embarrassed that a**": NHL fans react to Sam Bennett drops gloves against Nikita Zadorov in intense showdown

Hockey fans expressed their excitement over the Sam Bennett-Nikita Zadorov fight on social media. The two hockey players dropped gloves during the closing seconds of the Boston Bruins' upset 3-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Most of the pregame headlines were about erstwhile Bruins captain Brad Marchand’s return to Boston in hostile colors. Bennett and Zadorov ensured that fans on both sides would go home talking about their bout instead.

While some fights on the ice take place after two players on opposing teams reach an unspoken agreement to duke it out, the brawl between Zadorov and Bennett seems to have been ignited spontaneously.

With just over three seconds left on the clock and the Panthers trailing by a goal, Zadorov and Bennett engaged in a shoving match that escalated to an all-out fight.

Sportsnet shared a clip of the bout on X (formerly Twitter).

“BENNETT AND ZADOROV DROP THE GLOVES IN THE FINAL SECONDS,” the post caption read.

Hockey fans posted passionate and intense replies to the post.

"That moment when Bennett and Zadorov dropped the gloves was intense. That's hockey at its finest, showing the passion and grit that fans love. That kind of energy really brings the game to life." One user posted.

"That was so satisfying to watch," a user said.

"These two still despise each other. #NHLBruins #TimeToHunt," another fan said.

"Bennett and Zadorov's intense showdown," yet another reacted.

Most fans seemed to think that Zadorov won this particular round.

"Good for z. Embarrassed that a**," one fan said.

"Zadorov is like three weight classes higher than Bennett, not much to celebrate this year in Boston🤣🤣🤣🤣," another fan said.

"That was so satisfying even as a leafs fan, atta boy Zadorov!" A fan posted.

"Lmao Bennett SEARCHING for a ref whose gonna come break it up," another fan said.

Sam Bennett and Nikita Zadorov have an intense rivalry

The hostility between Sam Bennett and Nikita Zadorov is well-known around the league. The two players got tangled up during the game in October as well, although Bennett declined a fight then.

The Bruins had an epic comeback on the night, scoring three goals in eight minutes in the third period. The fight in the final seconds also fired up Boston fans and the bench alike after what has been a disappointing season for the club.

The Bruins are currently two points shy of a wild-card spot in the playoffs and will be hoping a late surge will carry them past the line this season.

