"Hockey is gay as f**k": MMA star Jake Shields slams Edmonton Oilers' Pride Tape celebration

In recent news, mixed martial arts star Jake Shields has stirred controversy with his response to the Edmonton Oilers' Pride Tape celebration. The Oilers had shared a video of their star players, including Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman, taping their sticks in LGBTQ+ colors before a game against the Seattle Kraken. The gesture was a show of support for the LGBTQ+ community.

However, Jake Shields took to Twitter to express his opinion on the matter, stating,

"Hockey is gay as f***."

Expand Tweet

This concise but provocative statement is raw enough to start a heated debate among fans and followers. It's worth noting that Shields has been known for his outspoken anti-trans views, and his tweet adds to the ongoing discourse surrounding his controversial opinions.

The timing of Shields' response is noteworthy, coming after the Oilers had already played their game and achieved their 13th consecutive win against the Calgary Flames with a 3-1 victory. The Oilers' 13-game winning streak has been a significant achievement, overshadowing the initial Pride Tape celebration controversy.

The Oilers' celebration involved the team's stars adorning their hockey sticks with LGBTQ+ colors in a symbolic gesture of inclusivity. This act of support for the community is part of a broader trend in sports to promote diversity and acceptance. Despite Shields' attempt to divert attention with his controversial statement, the Oilers will more likely focus on their remarkable performance on the ice.

Jake Shields has carved out a name for himself in the world of mixed martial arts with an impressive fighting career. As the last Rumble on the Rock Welterweight Champion, the only Elite XC Welterweight Champion, and a former Strikeforce Middleweight Champion, Shields has experienced both triumphs and challenges in the competitive arena. His style, described as "American Jiu-Jitsu," is popular for its brutality.

Jake Shields challenged the 10 toughest trans men

In April 2023, UFC fighter Jake Shields stirred controversy by challenging the "10 toughest trans men in the world to a fight" on social media, emphasizing he would face them without training or rest between fights.

Expand Tweet

Shields, a five-time champion, expressed anti-trans views, even calling for public executions for supporters of gender transitioning in a now-deleted tweet. Following his departure from MMA in 2014, Shields struggled to find opponents for his challenge until amateur wrestler and transgender man, Mack Beggs, stepped forward, expressing his intent to confront the controversial fighter.

Expand Tweet

This development unfolded nine months back and there has been no public announcement of a fight between the two so far.