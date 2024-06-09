"Hockey gods getting us back": Connor McDavid reflects on Oilers' Game 1 loss to Panthers

The Florida Panthers took Game 1 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, shutting out Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 at the Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday. After the game, Oilers captain McDavid reflected on the loss:

"Maybe it was the hockey gods getting us back for that game six (against Dallas) where we probably didn't deserve to win. Tonight, maybe we deserved at least one goal, maybe two goals, and we don't find a way to get them.”

Expand Tweet

Trending

Despite, the Oilers outshooting 34-18, the Panthers got goals from Carter Verhaeghe, Evan Rodrigues and Eetu Luostarinen, while Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves in goal.

"There was lots to like. We generated chances. We had looks, not a ton of puck luck around their net. Some weird plays in there, but they're a good team. Give them credit. They did enough to win." McDavid said.

McDavid acknowledged that the Panthers:

"They're as advertised. They're exactly what they look like on TV, and what everybody says. They're aggressive, they play hard, they're fast, and they work. They're as advertised."

Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner made 15 saves in the loss. Despite the setback, McDavid expressed confidence:

"I know this group will stick with it, bounce back, that's what we take a lot of pride in doing, and we'll gear up for a big one on Monday."

Fans react to Connor McDavid's "hockey gods" quote post-game

Connor McDavid's post-game remarks about the "hockey gods" after the Oilers' Game 1 loss have sparked a debate among fans on social media.

Some feel the questionable officiating played a bigger role than divine intervention. One fan commented:

"No Connor you guys deserved that win it was the refs that won them the game that puck was lose they called no goal that’s a game changer," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Others see it as motivation for Connor McDavid's teammates.

"Meh. The hockey gods have a plan for the Oilers & game one winning wasn’t it. Maybe a kick in the proverbial hockey pants to McDavid’s teammates to step up," another wrote.

Expand Tweet

Some fans found the comment humorous.

“Lmao I said the exact same thing." one fan remarked.

Here are some fan reactions:

"They’ll get the goals if they continue to play that way." one fan wrote on X.

"At least he’s honest" another fan wrote.

The Panthers hold a 1-0 series lead heading into Game 2 on Monday night back in Florida.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback