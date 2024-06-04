Hockey Hall of Famer Lanny McDonald thanks police officer who saved his life at Calgary airport with special Stanley Cup gesture

Hockey Hall of Famer Lanny McDonald thanked the Calgary police officer who helped save his life earlier this year with a special Stanley Cup gesture. In early February, the 71-year-old McDonald collapsed after suffering a cardiac event upon returning to Calgary from the NHL All-Star Game in Toronto.

Constable Jose Cives performed lifesaving chest compressions and used an automated defibrillator at McDonald at the Calgary airport until EMS arrived on the scene. Cives had no idea that McDonald would be present at the fundraising event held by the Calgary Police Rodeo Association on Friday.

To everyone's surprise, McDonald arrived with his Flames comrades Tim Hunter, Colin Patterson and Rick Wamsley, bringing along the Stanley Cup as well. He won the Stanley Cup with the Flames in 1989.

In a video shared by the Calgary Flames on X, Cives recounted the moment he hurried to assist McDonald upon receiving a call regarding a man who had collapsed at the airport.

Cives shared that there were moments he feared McDonald wouldn't survive, but he persisted with lifesaving efforts until receiving medical backup.

Since the frightening incident, Cives and McDonald have formed a friendship, going for coffee and sharing laughs. McDonald calls Cives a "local hero" for his quick, skilled response that helped revive the hockey legend. Bringing Cives the Stanley Cup was an extremely meaningful gesture of gratitude.

McDonald also thanked two nurses who aided in stabilizing him after his collapse, along with all the first responders. He was hospitalized for two weeks after the cardiac event before being discharged from Foothills Medical Center.

Cives said he is reminded daily by McDonald that he "broke" him by cracking his ribs and sternum during chest compressions. However, Cives takes pride in knowing he helped save the life of the Hockey Hall of Famer.

Successful fundraiser thanks to Stanley Cup's presence

Friday's fundraiser, with the aid of the Stanley Cup, also collected money for the Missing Children's Society of Canada.

"We're all teammates, but they have a different kind of teammate challenge and it's great to be able to support them here tonight," McDonald said.

McDonald, a native of Hanna, Alberta, amassed 500 goals and 1,006 points during his 16-year NHL career. The Flames retired his jersey No. 9 in 1990, and he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1992.