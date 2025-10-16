  • home icon
Hockey Hall of Famer makes his feelings known on Connor Bedard-led Blackhawks' dominant win over Blues

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Oct 16, 2025 14:43 GMT
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn
Chris Pronger praises Connor Bedard and Blackhawks after dominant win over Blues (image credit: IMAGN)

Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Pronger shared his thoughts on the Chicago Blackhawks’ 8-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. The former NHL defenseman praised the young Blackhawks team, led by Connor Bedard, for its effort and energy on the ice.

“Kudos to #blackhawks on a stellar performance last night. Bedard, Nazar and company were like rabid dogs. Highly competitive. If they can keep this style up all year they might be there at the end. If you’re the #stlblues you cannot wait for Saturday to right the wrongs!” Pronger tweeted.
Pronger’s comment came after one of Chicago’s best games of the season. Bedard collected three assists, helping the team score five unanswered goals. His quick passes and awareness played a big part in setting up scoring chances, especially for Lukas Reichel, who scored twice.

The Blackhawks looked sharp from the start and kept up their pressure through all three periods. Players like Frank Nazar, Tyler Bertuzzi and Ryan Donato also contributed to the offense.

After the win, Chicago coach Jeff Blashill spoke about the team’s performance.

“I thought in the second we came out and played really good,” Blashill saidy, via NHL.com. “We got a huge save early by Sody (Arvid Soderblom), huge save in the third by Sody. They’re a good team. They probably didn’t have their best night. From our perspective, I thought we competed and defended hard. I think we’re continuing to improve.”
Bedard, now 20, has started his third NHL season with confidence. Through five games, he has two goals and four assists for six points.

Blackhawks’ Connor Bedard could earn a spot in the Olympics, believes Doug Armstrong

Team Canada general manager Doug Armstrong talked about Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard’s Olympic chances in September. The 2026 Winter Olympics will be held in Milano-Cortina, Italy.

Armstrong said the camp invitations were not only for experience, and players like Bedard are under real consideration.

"Everyone knows his resume," Armstrong said, via The Athletic. "He’s a driven individual. If he pops this year, and I mean, he’s going to pop (eventually), but if he pops right out of the gate."

Bedard's performance last season stood out with 67 points in 82 games, leading to his Calder Trophy win. If Bedard performs well in the first half of this season, he could be selected for the Olympic team. He needs to play well from early October to late December, as Team Canada's staff will watch his progress closely.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
