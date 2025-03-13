Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella designated Cam York as a healthy scratch on Saturday. It's something he's done with various players during his tenure, including Matvei Michkov earlier this year.

York said he didn't get much communication from his coaches about the scratch. Hockey Hall of Famer Chris Pronger, who played for three seasons with the Flyers, believes this is a problem.

Pronger said on X:

"He did this with Couturier last year. What is the reasoning? Have the media gotten an answer? If the player is not playing up to par then explain EXACTLY what he needs to fix to be more effective. Not use 'he needs to be better.' That is a cop-out."

The HOFer elaborated that he's not as worried about what the media knows, but having York come out and say he doesn't have a lot of clarity on the situation is not how players can make the necessary changes to avoid being scratched in the future.

Cam York opens up on John Tortorella's controversial decision

Cam York has since been reinserted into the Flyers' lineup, and he seemed to bounce back from the healthy scratch with a solid performance. He just wasn't sure why he got sat down in the first place.

Cam York was a healthy scratch by John Tortorella (Imagn)

York said via the Inquirer:

“Maybe you look at the numbers and you go, oh, he’s struggling offensively or whatever. I don’t think my game is indicative of those numbers. I think there’s been a lot of good in my game.”

York is well off his point pace from last year, as he scored 30 in 82 games but hasn't yet reached half that total. He continued:

“Obviously, being scratched the other day, I didn’t think I deserved to be scratched, but that was his decision, and we’ll move on. But I like my game. I think that it’s been a little inconsistent at times for sure, and that’s probably where I want to improve.”

John Tortorella said he felt that York had been inconsistent since coming back from an injury, but York admitted that he didn't have a clear insight as to how his coach felt about his play.

