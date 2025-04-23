Hockey personalities Paul Bissonnette, PK Subban & Ryan Whitney react to Kirill Kaprizov's filthy saucer pass to Matt Boldy

Hockey personalities Paul Bissonnette, P.K. Subban, and Ryan Whitney reacted to Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov's jaw-dropping saucer pass to Matt Boldy during Game 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ad

Kaprizov, with pinpoint precision, unleashed a perfectly executed saucer pass from the left faceoff circle, effortlessly lofting the puck over defenders' sticks to land softly on Boldy's tape.

Boldy then capitalized on the exquisite setup, skating in and burying a beautiful goal, showcasing the brilliance of Kiril Kaprizov's highlight-reel assist to make it 1-0 for Minnesota.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Former NHL player and current analyst P.K. Subban described it as the best pass of the playoffs:

"Best pass of the playoffs by far," he wrote on X."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paul Bissonnette wrote:

"Kirill the Thrill just threw the most absurd saucer pass. Must have been six feet in the air."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Spittin' Chiclets podcast co-host Ryan Whitney posted:

"I see that sauce by Kaprizov the way some people see the Sistine Chapel or the Mona Lisa."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Matt Boldy and Kril Kaprizov had a solid outing for the Wild in Game 2 against the Golden Knights. Both combined for five points in the matchup.

Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy power Minnesota Wild to level the series

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Wild defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 at T-Mobile Arena. The best-of-seven game series is now tied 1-1.

Ad

The Minnesota Wild took a 1-0 lead thanks to an insane assist from Kirill Kaprizov to set up Matt Boldy at 9:56 into the first period. Marcus Foligno increased the lead to 2-0 just over two minutes later. With less than three minutes remaining in the period, Mats Zuccarello made it 3-0 for the Wild.

Entering the second period, Kirill Kaprizov extended the lead to 4-0. The Golden Knights fought back, with Noah Hanifin cutting the deficit to 4-1 before heading into the final period.

Tomas Hertl narrowed the lead to 4-2 at 2:26. However, a late empty-net goal in the period from Kaprizov sealed the win for the visitors. Game 3 is scheduled to take place at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. The puck drops at 9 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama