Hockey personalities Paul Bissonnette, PK Subban & Ryan Whitney react to Kirill Kaprizov's filthy saucer pass to Matt Boldy

Hockey personalities Paul Bissonnette, P.K. Subban, and Ryan Whitney reacted to Minnesota Wild's Kirill Kaprizov's jaw-dropping saucer pass to Matt Boldy during Game 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Kaprizov, with pinpoint precision, unleashed a perfectly executed saucer pass from the left faceoff circle, effortlessly lofting the puck over defenders' sticks to land softly on Boldy's tape.
Boldy then capitalized on the exquisite setup, skating in and burying a beautiful goal, showcasing the brilliance of Kiril Kaprizov's highlight-reel assist to make it 1-0 for Minnesota.
Former NHL player and current analyst P.K. Subban described it as the best pass of the playoffs:
"Best pass of the playoffs by far," he wrote on X."
Paul Bissonnette wrote:
"Kirill the Thrill just threw the most absurd saucer pass. Must have been six feet in the air."
Meanwhile, Spittin' Chiclets podcast co-host Ryan Whitney posted:
"I see that sauce by Kaprizov the way some people see the Sistine Chapel or the Mona Lisa."
Matt Boldy and Kril Kaprizov had a solid outing for the Wild in Game 2 against the Golden Knights. Both combined for five points in the matchup.
Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy power Minnesota Wild to level the series
On Tuesday, the Minnesota Wild defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 at T-Mobile Arena. The best-of-seven game series is now tied 1-1.
The Minnesota Wild took a 1-0 lead thanks to an insane assist from Kirill Kaprizov to set up Matt Boldy at 9:56 into the first period. Marcus Foligno increased the lead to 2-0 just over two minutes later. With less than three minutes remaining in the period, Mats Zuccarello made it 3-0 for the Wild.
Entering the second period, Kirill Kaprizov extended the lead to 4-0. The Golden Knights fought back, with Noah Hanifin cutting the deficit to 4-1 before heading into the final period.
Tomas Hertl narrowed the lead to 4-2 at 2:26. However, a late empty-net goal in the period from Kaprizov sealed the win for the visitors. Game 3 is scheduled to take place at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. The puck drops at 9 p.m. ET.
