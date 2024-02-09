Hockey player and son of former NHLer found guilty today of sexually assaulting underage teen: Reports 

Noah Corson, son of former NHL player Shayne Corson, has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a teenager under the age of 16 during his time playing major junior hockey in Quebec.

Reporter Rick Westhead updated the news on X:

"Former Drummondville Voltigeurs player Noah Corson was found guilty today of sexually assaulting a teenager who was under the age of 16."

"Corson, who is now 25, was 18 at the time of the assault in the fall of 2016. He was not drafted into the NHL."

Westhead further reported the involvement of two other hockey players:

"Two other hockey players, one of whom played with Corson for Drummondville, previously pleaded guilty in youth court to their roles in the assault. One of those players testified in Corson's trial, Le Journal de Montreal reported.

"Corson's sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 3.

A detailed look at the incident involving Noah Corson, former NHLer's son

According to court documents obtained by TSN, the assault occurred between October 1, 2016, and January 1, 2017, in Drummondville, Quebec. The incident allegedly involved two other men, one of whom was Corson’s teammate on the Drummondville Voltigeurs. The other two defendants in the case previously pleaded guilty in youth court.

The allegations surfaced in April 2020, leading to ongoing legal proceedings. Corson's agent, Nick Riopel, declined to comment on the matter to reporters:

“Considering the fact that there’s ongoing legal procedures on that matter, we will not be issuing any comments.”

Corson, who was not drafted into the NHL, signed a two-way contract with the Utica Comets in August 2021 but has since been assigned to Adirondack of the ECHL. The team's general manager, Jeff Mead, stated that they are aware of Corson's situation and will release a statement soon.

The QMJHL, where Corson previously played, was unaware of the alleged assault before being contacted by media outlets. The league conducted an internal inquiry and confirmed that the Drummondville Voltigeurs' leadership had no knowledge of the situation.

The alleged victim, who did not know Corson or the other player before the incident, reported being sexually assaulted at her home, with one of the defendants recording a video on his cellphone.

In response to the allegations, Corson has taken an indefinite leave of absence from the Utica Comets, as confirmed by the team in a statement.