Hockey wife and social media influencer Lexi LaFleur Brown announces her debut book deal

Hockey wife and social media influencer Lexi LaFleur Brown has recently taken to social media to share exciting news with her followers. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Lexi announced that she has sold her debut book, a hockey romance inspired by her experiences as a former NHL hockey wife.

Lexi LaFleur Brown's post reads,

"I sold my book. A hockey romance written by a former NHL hockey wife. Inspired by the great lengths some players go to create a little 'Puck Luck' for themselves. I can’t wait for you guys to meet these characters."

Expand Tweet

Lexi LaFleur Brown's journey as a hockey wife began on February 6, 2015, when she married former professional ice hockey right winger JT Brown.

Lexi's been deep in the hockey scene, always there for her hubby and soaking up all that NHL culture. She just snagged a book deal. Now, she's gonna spill all the beans, mixing romance with hockey and giving us a peek into her world. Lexi LaFleur Brown is going to dive into it by talking about players and their partners.

Lexi LaFleur Brown's husband JT Brown has carved a unique path blending athleticism, activism, and philanthropy

Sports played a significant role in JT Brown's upbringing; he is the son of former NFL running back Ted Brown, who played for the Minnesota Vikings.

Back in September 2017, during a preseason game against the Florida Panthers, Brown did something pretty bold. He raised his fist during the U.S. national anthem, trying to shine a light on police brutality and the inequalities minorities face.

This action made him the first NHL player to protest during the anthem in a regular-season game. And let me tell you, he didn't have an easy time. He even faced backlash, and people even sent him death threats.

Despite the challenges, Brown remained resolute in his mission. On October 18, 2017, Brown made another announcement, stating that he wouldn't be raising his fist during the anthem anymore. But he said it didn't mean he was backing down from his fight against racial inequalities and injustices. He made it clear he was still all in on that front.

In July 2018, JT Brown founded a charity marathon Fortnite event aimed at raising funds for Hockey Is For Everyone.