Hockey Hall of Famer and Edmonton Oilers assistant coach Paul Coffey recently came to the defense of defenseman Darnell Nurse, who's been under scrutiny for his up-and-down play.

As the Oilers' top blueliner, Nurse has been at the center of criticism since inking an eight-year, $74 million deal, often scrutinized for his hefty contract when his performance dips.

This season, though, Darnell Nurse has turned things around, especially after working closely with Coffey, and has been a key piece for the Oilers in their Stanley Cup run.

Still, after the Oilers' disappointing 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 5 on Saturday, Nurse faced renewed heat for his performance on the blue line. Coffey, however, isn't having it.

Ahead of Game 5, Coffey brushed off the criticism, saying that his salary shouldn't define him. The Hall of Famer called Nurse a maturing player who's all in for the team and fully deserved his contract.

“You know what it’s like in this town for him,” Coffey said during an interview with The Athletic. “They’ve been tough on him. The money he makes has got nothing to do with him. Good for him. We paid, and he deserved it. He’s just a maturing guy that’s a team guy times 10.

“I always had a ton of respect for him. I’ve always liked him because he wants to get better. He wants the challenge."

Nurse has amassed eight points through three goals and five assists wth a plus-4 rating in 21 playoff games this postseason. In Game 5's loss, he recorded an assist and has collected three points over the last two games.

Oilers coach hasn't decided who will start in net for Game 6

Goaltending remains the Edmonton Oilers' biggest concern heading into a crucial Game 6 in Florida.

Both Calvin Pickard and Stuart Skinner have shown flashes of strong shot-stopping abilities, but their inconsistent performances have left coach Kris Knoblauch with a tough decision on who to start.

When asked about his choice, Knoblauch said:

I'm not going to make that decision right now after a tough loss like tonight."

The Oilers trail the Florida Panthers 3-2 in the Stanley Cup Final. Game 6 is scheduled to take place at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET.

