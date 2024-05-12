A social media post has ignited a passionate conversation regarding the relationship between Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner and his devoted fans. Mike Stephens, co-host of the "Staff & Graph Podcast," shared the post on X, shedding light on Marner's private security detail, Rocket Security.

According to the post, Rocket Security defended Marner against critics on Instagram, even questioning the contributions of his teammates during playoff games.

The post grabbed the attention of NHL enthusiasts, who gave their opinions and reactions.

One fan's response encapsulated the sentiment of confusion and intrigue that many felt upon learning about Marner's security detail:

"Hold up, why does a God need security? I'm so confused..."

Another fan highlighted the perceived toxicity in Marner's relationship with Leafs fans, particularly in light of his playoff performances.

"Mitch Marner's relationship with Leafs fans has become toxic, fueled by frustration over his underwhelming playoff performances when it mattered most...."

Similarly, a vocal contingent of fans expressed their disdain for Marner's presence on the team.

"Yeah I never want him playing in a leafs uniform ever again. Too much of a distraction and honestly a very unlikeable guy off the ice," a fan tweeted.

However, some commended Marner's security detail for its dedication and thoroughness in defending its client.

"To be fair, the security team is really going the extra mile. I'm impressed." one fan tweeted.

A voice of reason emerged, cautioning against the descent into personal attacks and obsession among Leafs fans.

"Me thinks leafs fans are getting a little too deep and personal on this. Bordering on obsessive," one fan tweted.

Mitch Marner's future in question after playoff exit

The Toronto Maple Leafs face critical decisions after another disappointing playoff exit, with speculation surrounding the potential breakup of the "Core Four." Mitch Marner could depart due to his hefty contract and inconsistent playoff performance. Trading him presents challenges due to his no-movement clause.

Options include extending his contract, seeking a trade or letting him play out his final season. Marner wants to stay with the team, but his performance relative to his salary raises questions. General manager Brad Treliving should negotiate an extension or pursue a trade with Marner's input before the free agency period begins.