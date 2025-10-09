  • home icon
  • "Holy rig job, clearly high sticking": Oilers fans irate as Connor Zary's controversial goal stands in Battle of Alberta clash

"Holy rig job, clearly high sticking": Oilers fans irate as Connor Zary's controversial goal stands in Battle of Alberta clash

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 09, 2025 05:19 GMT
Edmonton Oilers fans on social media voiced their frustration after a controversial goal by Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary was upheld in the "Battle of Alberta" matchup on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded in the second period while the Flames were on the power play. Zary batted the puck out of the air before redirecting it into Edmonton's net. The Oilers challenged the play, arguing that Zary's stick was above the height of the crossbar.

However, after video review, the decision stood in the Flames' favor, with the NHL explaining that Connor Zary's stick was "at or below the height of the crossbar" when he directed the puck into the net.

The goal sparked a brilliant comeback for the Flames, rallying from a three-goal deficit to tie the game 3-3 by the end of regulation.

Here's how Oilers fans on X (formerly called Twitter) reacted to the decision. One tweeted:

"Holy rig job, clearly high sticking."
Another chimed in:

"I understand that this quality is dogsh*t but how is this not a high-stick????? wtf are we doing @NHL?!"

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"Can’t wait for someone to get the HD screenshot proving they got the wrong call. That was way above the crossbar. Way to keep Calgary in it," a third fan wrote.
"As a flames fan thats the wrong call. Definitely high stick but i will take it," one Flames fan wrote.
"Very clearly a high stick, but they gotta make the games interesting ig," one opined.

Calgary Flames stun Edmonton Oilers with comeback win in season's first "Battle of Alberta"

On Wednesday, the Edmonton Oilers squandered a 3-0 lead, allowing the Calgary Flames to rally and win the first "Battle of Alberta" of the season

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead on the power play at 9:53 of the first period. With less than four minutes remaining in the first, Andrew Mangiapane extended the lead to 2-0.

Leon Draisaitl made it 3-0 on the power play at 8:32 of the second period. Matvei Gridin cut the Flames’ deficit to 3-1 at 12:40 of the second before Connor Zary’s power-play goal at 14:47 made it 3-2. Blake Coleman tied the game at 3-3 for the Flames just 40 seconds into the third period.

After a goalless overtime period, the Flames secured a 4-3 comeback win in the shootout.

Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

