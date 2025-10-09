"Holy rig job, clearly high sticking": Oilers fans irate as Connor Zary's controversial goal stands in Battle of Alberta clash

Edmonton Oilers fans on social media voiced their frustration after a controversial goal by Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary was upheld in the &quot;Battle of Alberta&quot; matchup on Wednesday.The incident unfolded in the second period while the Flames were on the power play. Zary batted the puck out of the air before redirecting it into Edmonton's net. The Oilers challenged the play, arguing that Zary's stick was above the height of the crossbar.However, after video review, the decision stood in the Flames' favor, with the NHL explaining that Connor Zary's stick was &quot;at or below the height of the crossbar&quot; when he directed the puck into the net.The goal sparked a brilliant comeback for the Flames, rallying from a three-goal deficit to tie the game 3-3 by the end of regulation. Here's how Oilers fans on X (formerly called Twitter) reacted to the decision. One tweeted:&quot;Holy rig job, clearly high sticking.&quot;northern @northern499LINK@EdmontonOilers Holy rig job, clearly high stickingAnother chimed in:&quot;I understand that this quality is dogsh*t but how is this not a high-stick????? wtf are we doing @NHL?!&quot;Here are some of the other top reactions on X:&quot;Can’t wait for someone to get the HD screenshot proving they got the wrong call. That was way above the crossbar. Way to keep Calgary in it,&quot; a third fan wrote.&quot;As a flames fan thats the wrong call. Definitely high stick but i will take it,&quot; one Flames fan wrote.&quot;Very clearly a high stick, but they gotta make the games interesting ig,&quot; one opined.Calgary Flames stun Edmonton Oilers with comeback win in season's first &quot;Battle of Alberta&quot;On Wednesday, the Edmonton Oilers squandered a 3-0 lead, allowing the Calgary Flames to rally and win the first &quot;Battle of Alberta&quot; of the seasonRyan Nugent-Hopkins gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead on the power play at 9:53 of the first period. With less than four minutes remaining in the first, Andrew Mangiapane extended the lead to 2-0.Leon Draisaitl made it 3-0 on the power play at 8:32 of the second period. Matvei Gridin cut the Flames’ deficit to 3-1 at 12:40 of the second before Connor Zary’s power-play goal at 14:47 made it 3-2. Blake Coleman tied the game at 3-3 for the Flames just 40 seconds into the third period.After a goalless overtime period, the Flames secured a 4-3 comeback win in the shootout.