  • “Holy sh*t he’s moving” “One hit and done”: NHL fans react as Gabriel Landeskog impresses in Avalanche practice following long road to recovery

By Jackson Weber
Modified Mar 17, 2025 21:18 GMT
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Colorado Avalanche - Source: Imagn
NHL: Gabriel Landeskog - Source: Imagn

Gabriel Landeskog practiced with the Colorado Avalanche on Monday afternoon. The Avs captain partook in team drills and was said to be looking quite good while doing so.

Landeskog has not played an NHL game since Colorado's Stanley Cup-clinching win in Game 6 over the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2021-22 season. He was sidelined with a severe knee injury that required cartilage transplant surgery in 2023.

The Swedish winger has undergone a tremendously difficult rehab and road to recovery, so it was a great sight for hockey fans to see his progression.

NHL fans reacted to the news of Landeskog returning to practice on X (formerly Twitter).

"Not holding my breath. I can’t have my heart broken again. But it’s great to see. God willing, one day, he will play again. Take as long as you need though Gabe," one fan tweeted.
"Love to see Landy back on the ice," another fan tweeted.
"Excited to watch him play some day," one tweeted.
Many fans are thrilled to see him back on the ice with his team. Landeskog is in the fourth year of his eight-year, $56,000,000 contract, which he signed with the Avs in 2021.

Gabriel Landeskog will be eyeing a return for the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs

The hope is that Gabriel Landeskog gets to return for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

While there is no official timeline for a return, the ultimate goal is to see whether Landeskog can progress to the point where he joins the team for postseason action.

Avalanche coach Jared Bednar shared an update on Landeskog after practice, which reporter Jesse Montano shared on X.

"Jared Bednar said that Gabe is going on this three-game trip so he can keep skating with the team. Still a fragile process, but he said Gabe is feeling good," Montano tweeted.
Adding the captain back into the mix would be a massive boost on and off the ice for the Avalanche. Landeskog last produced 59 points (30 goals, 29 assists) in just 51 games during the 2021-22 season. He was also key to their playoff success adding another 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 20 games.

The Avalanche will begin a three-game Canadian road trip in Toronto on Wednesday night against the Maple Leafs. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Scotiabank Arena.

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
