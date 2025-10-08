“Homie took a pay cut” “Those damn state taxes”: NHL fans react as Oilers lock in Mattias Ekholm on 3-year extension after Connor McDavid deal

The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Mattias Ekholm to a three-year contract extension worth $4 million per season. The team announced the deal on Wednesday, shortly after re-signing captain Connor McDavid on Monday.The Oilers posted on X,&quot;EK YEAH! 💪. The #Oilers have signed defenceman Mattias Ekholm to a three-year contract extension with an AAV of $4 million.&quot;Mattias Ekholm has been a strong blue line presence for the Edmonton Oilers in the past two seasons. Last season, he missed 17 games due to injury but scored 9 goals and 24 assists for 33 points with a plus-minus rating of 11. Ekholm was injured at the start of the playoffs but returned late and played seven games, scoring six points.Soon, fans noticed the Ekholm signing by the Oilers and reacted to it.“Homie took a pay cut.” One fan said.DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • @SoloFlow786LINK@EdmontonOilers @NHL @NHLsv Homie took a pay cut.&quot;Those damn state taxes again.&quot; Another fan wrote.Stat Boy Steven 🇳🇱🇮🇪 @StatBoy_StevenLINK@EdmontonOilers @NHL @NHLsv Those damn state taxes again 😂&quot;Oilers are a destination team where superstars and elite players are taking less money to be apart of the team. What a time to be alive lol&quot; a fan wrote.Here are some more reactions from fans on X:&quot;Keeping a rock-solid presence on the blue line for years to come 💪&quot; one fan mentioned.&quot;Seeing more older defenseman get contracts now. Not enough good young defenseman around as a viable option .&quot; one fan noted a concern.&quot;Mcdavid low signing is making team sign cheaper deals. Good on them&quot; a fan poined to McDavid signing for less in his two year extension.Mattias Ekholm was ready to ink an extension with OilersMattias Ekholm is in the final year of his $25 million contract, paying him $6.25 million per year. In his comments from early September, he had mentioned that he wants to stay in Edmonton and have security for his family. &quot;It’s a contract year but I’m also getting up there (age),&quot; Ekholm said, iva Edmonton Journal. &quot;I know what I bring on the ice, but I also have a family, and I want to make sure we have security. Do I want to stay in Edmonton? Absolutely.&quot;Ekholm was ready to sign, but was waiting for McDavid's deal.&quot;I guess there will be discussions, &quot; Ekholm said. &quot;... (but) I’ve been around long enough in this league to know you take care of the big boys first,&quot;The Edmonton Oilers are ready for the 2025-26 season. They want to win the Stanley Cup after two straight Final losses. The Oilers face the Calgary Flames on opening night with McDavid and Leon Draisaitl leading the offense once again.