"Hope Danny gets fired tomorrow", "Fire sale started": NHL fans react to Philadelphia Flyers' four-player trade with Calgary Flames

Following two shutout losses to the New Jersey Devils (5-0) and New York Islanders (3-0), the Philadelphia Flyers have made a big move. The Flyers acquired forwards Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier, along with a second-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a seventh-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft from the Calgary Flames.

Kuzmenko, 28, has 135 points in 190 NHL games. Pelletier, 23, has 21 points in 59 NHL games. In exchange, forwards Joel Farabee and Morgan Frost went to Calgary.

The trade news was shared on X, by the Philadelphia Flyers official X account. Soon the fans started sharing their opinions on the trade.

“I hope Danny gets fired tomorrow.” One fan wrote.

“Flyers have started their fire sale 👀.” Another fan said.

"Even if Kuzmenko doesn't turn things around, Pelletier will help a lot with his current level. And hopefully, he will continue to progress" a fan mentioned.

"Pelts is an absolute gem, You guys are going to love him and his personality. And on ice the guy does whatever it takes to stay in a lineup." a fan shared.

"lmao Torts will be 90 years old by the time the "rebuild" is complete." one fan wrote.

"Feels like Calgary won this trade. Flyers need a center and must be loading up picks to acquire one. Also of note, these two guys were the first round picks the flyers got for Brayden Schenn" another fan wrote.

Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy on Philadelphia Flyers

Calgary Flames general manager Craig Conroy said the trade with the Philadelphia Flyers moved quickly on Thursday morning. He said that talks had been happening for a while but it wasn't the right time before.

"I think this morning we started, it started maybe a one-for-one player type deal and then it grew a little bit more and it became what it is now." Conroy said per NHL.com.

Conroy noted that young GMs like him and Philadelphia Flyers' GM Daniel Briere have a strong connection. He added:

"Today it just happened to really speed up and became, 'Look, this makes sense for both teams, let's do it.'"

Conroy acknowledged it was tough to trade players like Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier. He also praised Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee, saying they would be valuable additions to Calgary.

