"Hope this franchise folds", "Don't hate it": Buffalo fans fractured as Sabres sign Bowen Byram to $12 million extension after arbitration

Buffalo Sabres fans on social media reacted as the club signed Bowen Byram to a contract extension on Monday.

The 24-year-old defenseman signed a two-year, $12.5 million contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $6.25 million. Byram was set to go to arbitration with the Sabres before the team decided to sign him.

The decision came after a period of uncertainty and speculation about his future with the team, particularly following trade rumors and the Sabres' initial stance on matching any offer sheet for Byram.

Here's how Sabres fans reacted on X (formerly Twitter). One tweeted:

"I honestly hope this franchise folds."

Another chimed in:

"I dont hate it."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"So every insider in hockey have no sweet clue what they are talking about because this guy was supposed to be traded a week ago," a third fan wrote.

"Excellent, absolutely will have a better defence this year. It’s a shame the goalies are only average, I hope the new guy Lyon plays better than UPL last year (terrible) or UPL makes a major step forward," one fan noted.

"I know he can still be traded , but now it hurts your deal because he can walk after 2 seasons and he will. Unless he resigns long term next season with the team that trades for him. The Sabres have 1.5 seasons with him , till 2027 deadline. I would’ve traded him at the draft," another user wrote.

"Sabres have a great asset in Byram and walk him to UFA..,,Nobody around Kevyn Adams thought to tell him that this was a terrible plan? Jarmo? Eric Staal? Jesus! Someone save this f’n train wreck of a franchise," another chimed in.

How long has Bowen Byram been with the Buffalo Sabres?

Bowen Byram has been with the Sabres for the past two seasons after being acquired from the Colorado Avalanche in 2024.

Byram was selected with the No. 4 overall pick by the Avalanche in the 2019 NHL draft. He amassed 63 points through 23 goals and 40 assists in 146 games with Colorado.

With the Sabres, Bowen Byram has notched 47 points through 10 goals and 37 assists in 100 games. He is yet to make an appearance in the playoffs with the Sabres.

