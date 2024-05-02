"Hope JT buys him a new shirt" "This is legendary" - Canucks' JT Miller pranks teammate Arturs Silovs by wearing goalie's dress shirt for practice

In a lighthearted moment during practice, Vancouver Canucks forward JT Miller decided to pull a playful prank on his teammate Arturs Silovs by wearing the goalie's dress shirt on the ice.

The amusing incident caught the attention of NHL insider Dan Murphy, who shared a clip of Miller sporting the unique peach/salmon paisley shirt typically worn off the ice.

Murphy tweeted:

"So JT Miller took to the ice wearing Artur Silov’s dress shirt. It’s a peach/salmon paisley type of thing. Silovs was a little surprised to see it being used as a practice jersey. #canucks"

Murphy's tweet, captioned with the details of the prank, quickly gained traction among NHL fans, sparking a wave of reactions.

"Hope JT buys him a new shirt," one fan wrote.

"This is legendary...." another fan said.

While the Vancouver Canucks continue their on-ice battles, it's these light-hearted moments and team dynamics that contribute to a positive atmosphere within the locker room and create lasting memories for players and fans.

"Bringing some fun to the practice. I like it. Also. Think a practice will be good for Game 6 IMO. Something about this team and practice. They fine -tune things it seems like," a fan said.

"Elite leadership move to cut the tension and have a little fun," one fan said.

"How big is that shirt for Miller to get it over his hockey gear?" a fan asked.

"If they don't all show up in Salmon shirts tomorrow then I'll be disappointed," one fan said.

"It’s so confusing! Miller looks so angry all of the time and yet has this fun loving personality? Love to see them having fun with this sport," a fan said, all surprised.

Nashville Predators preparing for Game 6 against Vancouver Canucks

The Nashville Predators are preparing for Game 6 against the Vancouver Canucks, aiming for a different outcome than their recent losses at home.

Despite strong performances in Games 3 and 4, the Predators faced setbacks, allowing the Canucks to win both and take a 3-1 series lead. Nashville won Game 5 in Vancouver to stay alive and force Game 6.

Forward Ryan O'Reilly emphasized,

"Just bending, not breaking. Those two games we did some great things, had a great chance to win games with leads. Get into that situation again, it's just being on our toes. Do the right thing, sticking with it, not being affected.."

The Predators' fourth line, comprising Michael McCarron, Kiefer Sherwood, and Cole Smith, has been impactful with their physicality, targeting key players like Quinn Hughes.

Coach Andrew Brunette praised the line's energy and contribution, especially in crucial moments.

"They've been great the whole series," he said. "They've been great all year, and they've carried it around through this series. They're a big identity line for us... They've been outstanding and it hasn't stopped in the playoffs."

However, the team knows the need for an overall improved performance to force a Game 7, focusing on defensive discipline and minimizing mistakes to counter the Vancouver Canucks' skillful plays effectively.