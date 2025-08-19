  • home icon
  • "Hopefully they free Sid from that mess": NHL fans react as Hoffman family become serious contenders to buy Pittsburgh Penguins from FSG

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Aug 19, 2025 10:42 GMT
NHL fans on social media reacted as the Hoffmann family emerged as serious contenders to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins from Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

David Hoffmann, with an estimated net worth of $2 billion according to Forbes, has owned the ECHL’s Florida Everblades since 2019, leading the team to three consecutive Kelly Cups from 2022 to 2024.

Notably, his son, Geoff Hoffmann, co-CEO of the family company, is also expected to play a role in the potential acquisition. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the sale price could reach approximately $1.75 billion if the deal is finalized.

Here's how fans on X reacted to the reports of the Hoffman family potentially buying the Penguins from FSG. One tweeted:

"Hopefully they free sid from that mess."
Another chimed in:

"They started buying up property and entertainment venues in SW Fla about a decade ago. Seems like they own about half of Naples one of the most affluent places in the country. Incalculable wealth."
"OMG... as someone who lives near a town wherethe Hoffman family has come in to buy all of the small town businesses and then close them down. This is a major No No! Go Google Hoffman family Washington MO and see how ugly this family is!!" a third fan wrote.
"Ima buy it and trade Crosby to Toronto for Calle Jarnkrok and David Kampf," another wrote.

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

FSG has pushed back claims that Pittsburgh Penguins are fully for sale

According to a report from The Athletic, the FSG said in January they were looking for a minority partner, but they’ve been quick to clarify that the Penguins aren’t fully for sale. Instead, they are open to welcome someone to join the ownership team in a limited capacity.

According to sources close to the Mario Lemieux group, dropping attendance trends might be a major factor pushing FSG to consider a full sale.

It is worth noting that a deal with Hoffman family is not imminent, with Friedman reporting that there is still "work to do" should a sale be finalized. The FSG purchased the Pittsburgh Penguins for $900 in 2021.

Also Read: Chicago-based Hoffmann family joins race to acquire Pittsburgh Penguins in staggering $1.75B deal

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

