"Hopefully they free Sid from that mess": NHL fans react as Hoffman family become serious contenders to buy Pittsburgh Penguins from FSG

NHL fans on social media reacted as the Hoffmann family emerged as serious contenders to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins from Fenway Sports Group (FSG).David Hoffmann, with an estimated net worth of $2 billion according to Forbes, has owned the ECHL’s Florida Everblades since 2019, leading the team to three consecutive Kelly Cups from 2022 to 2024.Notably, his son, Geoff Hoffmann, co-CEO of the family company, is also expected to play a role in the potential acquisition. According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the sale price could reach approximately $1.75 billion if the deal is finalized.Here's how fans on X reacted to the reports of the Hoffman family potentially buying the Penguins from FSG. One tweeted:&quot;Hopefully they free sid from that mess.&quot;Whale Enthusiast🐳 @MustardSportsLINK@FriedgeHNIC Hopefully they free sid from that messAnother chimed in:&quot;They started buying up property and entertainment venues in SW Fla about a decade ago. Seems like they own about half of Naples one of the most affluent places in the country. Incalculable wealth.&quot;&quot;OMG... as someone who lives near a town wherethe Hoffman family has come in to buy all of the small town businesses and then close them down. This is a major No No! Go Google Hoffman family Washington MO and see how ugly this family is!!&quot; a third fan wrote.&quot;Ima buy it and trade Crosby to Toronto for Calle Jarnkrok and David Kampf,&quot; another wrote.Here are some of the other top reactions on X:Lore Stiller @LoriStille56433LINK@FriedgeHNIC Why would fenway sell the penguinsFSG has pushed back claims that Pittsburgh Penguins are fully for saleAccording to a report from The Athletic, the FSG said in January they were looking for a minority partner, but they’ve been quick to clarify that the Penguins aren’t fully for sale. Instead, they are open to welcome someone to join the ownership team in a limited capacity.According to sources close to the Mario Lemieux group, dropping attendance trends might be a major factor pushing FSG to consider a full sale.It is worth noting that a deal with Hoffman family is not imminent, with Friedman reporting that there is still &quot;work to do&quot; should a sale be finalized. The FSG purchased the Pittsburgh Penguins for $900 in 2021.Also Read: Chicago-based Hoffmann family joins race to acquire Pittsburgh Penguins in staggering $1.75B deal