"Hoping that he's okay" "We're doomed": NHL fans react as Sidney Crosby misses Penguins practice following injury scare against Devils

Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby had an injury scare during Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the New Jersey Devils.

During the third period, Crosby was involved in a collision where he was sandwiched between Luke Hughes and Erik Haula. His left arm took the brunt of the contact and he favored it while quickly leaving the ice. Crosby went to the locker room for several minutes before returning and finishing the game.

Upon his return, he appeared fine and said after the game that he just got tangled up. However, Crosby was absent during Wednesday's practice, raising plenty of concern among fans on X (formerly Twitter).

"Oh, jeez.. really hoping that he's okay," one fan wrote.

"We are doomed," another fan wrote.

"Hopefully it's just veterans time off," one fan commented.

More fans have reacted and speculated on the reasoning for Crosby missing his team's practice.

"Trade related?" one fan wrote.

"Could he miss 4 nations?" another fan said.

"He's an Av," a fan commented.

Many are worried about the Nova Scotia native's health and whether it could impact his availability to represent Team Canada at the upcoming Four Nations Face-Off tournament.

Fans will have to wait and see what Mike Sullivan says about Crosby's status after practice. It should be noted that several Penguins reporters said that it could be a maintenance day for the veteran as the team has another practice on Thursday.

Sidney Crosby remains one of the league's best

At 37 years old, Sidney Crosby is still one of the best players in the NHL.

Crosby has put together another season at over a point per game with 58 points (17 goals, 41 assists) through 55 games. This puts him among the top 20 players in point-scoring across the league.

The all-world centerman has averaged over a point per game in all 19 of his NHL seasons, tied with the great Wayne Gretzky for most in league history. Crosby is on pace to achieve the mark again this season, which would place him at the top with 20, surpassing Gretzky.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will hope to have their captain back in action on Friday against the New York Rangers. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Madison Square Garden.

