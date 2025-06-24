"Hot take dark blue was better": NHL fans left divided as St. Louis Blues unveil new logo, uniforms as part of Winter Classic-inspired rebrand

St. Louis Blues unveiled a new logo and uniforms as part of a Winter Classic-inspired rebrand, leaving NHL fans divided on the changes. The Blues announced on Tuesday that they’re beginning a “brand evolution,” which includes introducing new primary home and away uniforms. As well as an updated version of their iconic Blue Note logo.

Ad

The new look draws inspiration from the 1967 uniforms worn by the Blues team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The new jerseys resemble the versions worn by the St. Louis Blues in the 2017 Winter Classic and 2022 Winter Classic games. However, they include single-color numbers and a new interlocking STL logo on the pant leg.

Fans shared their reactions to the new jerseys on X.

"Hot take the adark blue was better," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The stl is cool. How did they make the note uglier," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This is terrible. There was never any issue with the jerseys they had. And why is there no outline on the numbers, both home and away?" one fan said.

Here are some fan reactions:

"You mean inspired by the team's desire to get their fan base to shell out mega-bucks for a new jersey," one fan said.

Ad

"Same but different. Nice," another fan said.

"This sweater was perfect. The neck was clean and not odd like the sweaters of today. The colors blended perfectly. The yellow numbers look better than the white. It should be the alternate sweater, exactly like these, or at least brought back as a retro," one fan said.

Ad

The updated Blue Note logo has two colors instead of three, thicker blue and yellow outlines, and a slightly reshaped musical note.

St. Louis Blues President & CEO of Business Operations Chris Zimmerman on the team’s new logo

Chris Zimmerman said that evolving one of the most iconic logos in hockey was a responsibility that the brand team and equipment staff took very seriously over several years of collaboration.

Ad

“Playing in three Winter Classics gave us the opportunity to explore elements of our past that produced remarkable designs, validating the strong affinity for heritage blue becoming our primary team color shared by our fans and players,” Zimmerman said. (per NHL.com)

Zimmerman also noted that the evolution of the Blue Note logo, along with the development of additional brand marks, will provide St. Louis Blues fans with new ways to express and celebrate their support for the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama