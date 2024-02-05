"How is he only 22? Bro looks like he's 37" - NHL fans react to Seth Jarvis' hilarious reaction on how he spent his time during All-Star break

Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis told reporters about the hilarious way how he spent his All-Star break. Jarvis was not selected to participate in the All-Star Game, and the players who don't get selected often go on vacation for a couple of days to refresh their minds and bodies.

The 22-year-old forward was no different as he went to Mexico and had a funny exchange with a reporter about his break.

Reporter: "So, you sweat out all the beer from Mexico?"

Jarvis: "I don't drink, so there's nothing to sweat out. I was in the gym most of the time there, taking care of my body (laughs). I hoped I sweat out all the beer, I think it's gone."

It was a great comment from Jarvis who couldn't hold in his smile or laughter. The video then went viral and caught the attention of NHL fans, who had a good laugh about it.

"So yeah, I love this guy now. Also, how is he only 22? Bro looks like he's 37."

"If it’s not gone yet, Rod is gonna make sure Jarvis sweats it all out lmaoooo."

"Give him like 3 gray hairs and I could be convinced he's actually 53 with good skin."

"He seems much older than 22. Seems like a fairly mature and well spoken guy."

The consensus on Reddit was that Jarvis looks much older than he is, while many also seem to have become fans of his after his interview about how he spent the All-Star break.

Seth Jarvis's NHL career is trending in the right direction

Seth Jarvis was selected 13th overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Jarvis made his Hurricanes debut on Oct. 31, 2021, after being sent back to the WHL. In his rookie season, Jarvis recorded 40 points in 68 games. The forward followed it up by recording 39 points in 82 games in his sophomore season.

This year, however, Seth Jarvis is having a breakout campaign as he's recorded 38 points in 48 games. He's currently just two goals away from his career-high of 17 and two points away from his career of 40.

As for the Carolina Hurricanes, they are second in the Metro division and are two points back of the New York Rangers. Carolina will host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET in their first game since the All-Star break.