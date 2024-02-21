How Auston Matthews' MVP-esque 2023/24 campaign is helping NHL grow its Hispanic fanbase

Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews is carving a legacy that extends to the heat of Phoenix's north valley. His remarkable performance in the 2023/24 NHL season is opening doors for the NHL to tap into the vibrant Hispanic fanbase.

In the NHL 2023-24 season, Matthews has notched 49 goals and 24 assists for 73 points in 53 games. With an impressive +22 plus/minus rating, Matthews continues to lead the league with an exceptional goal tally.

Insights from Kevin Baxter's recent LA Times feature shed light on Matthews' pivotal role in shaping the NHL's outreach to Hispanic communities.

"One in five people in the U.S. is Hispanic and while 94% of Hispanic males identify as sports fans, the percentage of those who follow the NHL was reportedly just 6.8% in 2020," Reporter Rick Westhead tweeted Baxter's findings on X. "Call it a growth opportunity since 40% of NHL teams play in the 8 U.S. states with the highest Latino populations."

"Seven NHL teams now offer Spanish-language broadcasts and bilingual hockey-themed classroom projects. Mexico City may be a site for an NHL game as soon as next fall."

What makes Matthews' journey particularly compelling is his multicultural background. His connection to his Mexican ancestry through his mother, Ema, adds a unique dimension to his story. Fluent in some Spanish, Matthews bridges cultural divides and resonates with Hispanic fans on a deeper level.

Former Kings winger Sean Whyte on Auston Matthews's impact

Sean Whyte, former LA Kings winger and hockey director at Ozzie Ice, recalled when Auston Matthews, affectionately known as Papi, frequented the rink. He shared how the determined half-Mexican third-grader's NHL dominance affects the young players.

“It’s just exposing them to the game," Whyte said, "showing them that they’re welcome and hoping that they fall in love with it. It’s just a matter of time before this catches on, no matter what color or race or gender.”

Matthews scored his 49th against the St. Louis Blues

Auston Matthews, leading the NHL with 49 goals, propelled the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues. Matthew Knies praised Matthews' leadership.

“It’s pretty nice to watch him," said Knies. "He’s been a huge leader. He’s a big influence for our whole team. I’m really happy for him.”

Matthews' go-ahead power-play goal in the third period added to his impressive season tally of 14 power-play goals and nine assists.

Knies and William Nylander also contributed goals, while Mitchell Marner notched two assists. Bobby McMann sealed the win with an empty-netter. Goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 19 saves, securing the victory for Toronto.