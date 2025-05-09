"How can you not be romantic about McDrai?": Oilers fans gush over Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl's celebration after netting OT winner in Game 2

Edmonton Oilers stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were held without points during regulation time of Game 2 of their second round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. The Oilers duo would then combine to score the game-winner for their side which has now extended their series lead to 2-0.

At 15:20 of the OT, McDavid executed a brilliant move to evade Jack Eichel at the blue line, creating a 2-on-1 opportunity. He then delivered a precise pass to Draisaitl who one-timed the puck past goaltender Adin Hill, clinching the win for Edmonton.

The goal and their subsequent celebrations have been making the rounds on the internet. Oilers fans were giddy over the incredible chemistry between Draisaitl and McDavid.

Following are some fan reactions from X:

“HOW CAN YOU NOT BE ROMANTIC ABOUT MCDRAI”

“Surrounded by their teammates excited to celebrate the goal with them but they can’t stop looking at and gravitating to each other oh i’m going to be sick,” wrote one fan.

Fans were equally impressed with the play that eventually led to the goal. Oilers nation showered their stars with paraises.

“Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are so cool because they could fool everyone into thinking they’re having an off night and then boom they team up to score the OT winner. GOILERS”

“Draisaitl/McDavid are the only guys ive seen since Kane/Toews who can singlehandedly bring their team back into/win playoff games. Stupid talent,” commented one user.

“Play La Bamba and play it loud for 29 minutes for the hero of the game Leon Draisaitl and play it for another 97 minutes in honour of Connor McDavid!” wrote another fan.

Connor McDavid opens up on his and Leon Draisatl’s slow start

During the post-game interview, Connor McDavid reflected on how tough the game was. He mentioned that it wasn’t a clean or perfect performance and gave credit to goaltender Calvin Pickard for keeping the team in it.

When asked about his and Leon Draisaitl’s game on the night, McDavid claimed that it wasn’t their best but they eventually delivered as what top players are expected to do.

“Yeah not our best. Not my best. Um, you know, but we found a way. You know that’s what we, we get paid to do. Paid to score goals in big moments. And um, we found a way tonight,” he said.

He also mentioned that while the team now has a 2-0 lead in the series, it won’t mean much unless they are ready to play well back at home. He stressed the importance of keeping the same mindset for Game 3.

