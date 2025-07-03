"How'd you let this guy get away?": Canucks fans unhappy with Pius Suter's exit in free agency

The St. Louis Blues signed former Vancouver Canucks forward Pius Suter to a two-year, $8.25 million contract, insider Frank Seravalli confirmed.

News of the deal caught some observers off guard as the Blues weren’t reportedly in on Pius Suter. The prevailing thought was that the Canucks would retain Suter after re-signing Brock Boeser on Tuesday.

However, Canucks fans didn’t take Suter’s departure too lightly. Some turned to social media to vent their frustration at the situation.

Here’s a look at what these fans had to say:

“How'd u let this guy get away?” a fan opined.

“What a loss, losing Suter and bringing in Kane. Classic Canucks management,” this fan weighed in.

“I’m actively crashing out rn,” another fan posted.

Meanwhile, other fans took advantage of the opportunity to wish Pius Suter all the best. Let’s see what these fans posted on X:

“All the Best in Blues:- you were fantastic on our team and scored key goals with awesome two way game:- thanks,” a fan commented.

“All the best Pius! Wish you got more term on that deal!” this fan wrote on X.

“Thanks Suter! I’ll never forget this moment when McDavid just skated into you then started a scrum!” another fan remarked.

Suter’s contract will take the 29-year-old Swiss to his age-31 season. The Blues will be hoping he can replicate his 25-goal season in St. Louis next season.

Canucks depth chart following Pius Suter’s departure

Filip Chytil will have a opportunity to step up in Vancouver's depth chart - Source: Imagn

Pius Suter’s departure leaves a hole in the Canuck’s depth chart down the middle. Suter played predominantly in the middle six this past season. However, following J.T. Miller’s trade to the New York Rangers and Elias Pettersson’s injuries, Suter climbed into the top-line role.

Now that Suter is gone, the club will need to find a replacement for him. Daily Faceoff shows Pettersson as the top-line center, with Filip Chytil as the 2C. Then, Aatu Raty and Teddy Blueger round out the bottom two center positions.

Pettersson and Chytil are good options for Vancouver. However, the bottom two centers are question marks. Raty spent time between the NHL and AHL last season. He didn’t quite grab hold of the third-line center role.

Raty eventually found himself in the AHL, where he played well in Abbotsford’s Calder Cup run.

As for Blueger, he’s a serviceable fourth-line center. But Vancouver would like to get more scoring out of their fourth line. So, fans shouldn’t be surprised if the club signs or trades for another bottom-six center to add depth.

Max Sasson is one in-house option who could be in the mix for a job this upcoming fall. Similarly, Linus Karlsson should get a look. Those two options could preclude the need for a trade or another free agent signing.

With $620K in cap space, Vancouver will have to rely on players already in the system to provide depth moving forward.

