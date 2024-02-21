Vegas Golden Knights' Spanish broadcaster Jesus Lopez’s journey is not just about sports broadcasting; it's a story of survival and new beginnings.

He came to the United States in 2011, leaving behind a pizza venture in Mexico. His departure was not by choice but out of necessity for his safety. The Mexican cartel, known for its extortion tactics, set its sights on his family’s business. The initial threat arrived in the guise of a phone call demanding a "protection" fee.

“If you want to keep your businesses safe, you’re going to have to give us 5,000 pesos per month for each store,” the voice said on the call, back in 2010. - Lopez tells the NHL.com.

"I’m not going to do that," Lopez said.

When Lopez refused, the intimidation escalated to a chilling warning: a man, beaten and barely alive, was tossed onto his doorstep as a gruesome message.

“They yelled at me, ‘This is how you’re going to end up [expletive],’” Lopez said. “I was trying to help the guy to [get himself together], but he said, ‘No, no, no, no, no, no, leave me alone. You didn’t see anything.’”

The threats became personal and detailed, extending to his daughter's safety. The cartel was present everywhere and the authorities provided no sanctuary. With no one to seek help from, the Lopez family decided to escape, leaving behind his life's work.

How did Jesus Lopez join the NHL Vegas Golden Knights?

Starting from scratch in Las Vegas, Lopez drew upon his past experiences.

“We started from zero,” Jesus said.

Lopez had previous experience working in television, having assisted a Mexican TV sports program in exchange for marketing his pizza restaurant on the station. He was skilled at broadcasting boxing and soccer games.

His tenacity led him to ESPN Deportes, where he started in sales and eventually created a popular radio show, "Cantina ESPN Las Vegas."

Lopez’s engaging presence on the air caught the attention of the Golden Knights. As he narrated the team’s journey in Spanish, he became a beloved figure in the community.

His standout moment occurred during the Golden Knights Stanley Cup win when he was unexpectedly given the honor of lifting the trophy, an opportunity that many iconic players had missed out on.

“When I grabbed the Cup, you have no idea how many things went through my mind,” Lopez said. “Because I was about to lift the Stanley Cup in the middle of the rink. A lot of images went through my mind at that moment.”

He screamed on lifting the Cup: “Campeones de la Copa Stanley, Los Vegas Golden Knights. Go Knights, go!”

“For him, lifting that Cup. I couldn’t have imagined a better comeback from him.” Jesus’s son Jorge Lopez said.

Later, during the victory parade, he proudly waved the Mexican flag, a symbol of his heritage.