How long is Jack Hughes out for? Devils receive crushing injury update for $64,000,000 star

It's the worst-case scenario for Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils.

The superstar center will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. Hughes underwent shoulder surgery on Wednesday and has been placed on LTIR by the Devils. He's expected to be available for training camp before the 2025-26 campaign.

The New Jersey Devils shared the official news and status of Hughes on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday afternoon.

"#NEWS: Jack Hughes underwent shoulder surgery earlier today and will be placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). Jack is expected to make a full recovery and be available for training camp," the Devils wrote on X.

It's devastating news for Hughes and the Devils who were poised to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. His absence will be impossible to replace as he leads the team with 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists) through 62 games.

Hughes was in the third season of an eight-year, $64,000,000 deal, so he and the Devils still have a bright future ahead. They now have his $8 million in average annual value in cap space to work with ahead of the trade deadline.

Jack Hughes has dealt with injury issues throughout his career

It's another very disappointing end to a season for Jack Hughes.

The center will finish with just 62 games played for a second consecutive season, both of which were shortened by upper body ailments ending in shoulder surgery. He also dealt with various injuries throughout the 2021-22 season, limiting him to just 49 games played.

At 5'11, 175 pounds, Hughes is smaller in stature. Combined with his skating speed, it shows the dangers of possible collisions with other players or in this case the boards.

The hockey world wants to see Hughes healthy and playing. His full potential was evident in 2022-23 when he played a career-high 78 games, registering 99 points (43 goals, 56 assists) and helping the Devils reach the second round of the playoffs.

The Devils will continue life without their best player on Friday night when they host the Winnipeg Jets at the Prudential Center. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST.

