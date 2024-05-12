How many 3-0 series comeback are there in NHL? Looking back at best resurgences in Stanley Cup playoffs history

In the long history of the NHL playoffs, only four teams have managed to accomplish the incredible feat of overcoming a 3-0 series deficit to win the playoff series. This rare achievement, known as a "reverse sweep," requires a team to win four straight games after facing elimination down three games to none.

As of May 12, 2024, teams have faced this situation 210 times, with a success rate of just under 2% and only one team managed to complete the comeback on home ice.

4 NHL teams to make 3-0 comebacks in Stanley Cup playoffs history

1. Toronto Maple Leafs

The first team to pull off this miracle was the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs, who stormed back to defeat the Detroit Red Wings in the Stanley Cup Finals after losing the first three games. This remains the only time in NHL history that a team has rallied from being down 3-0 to win the Cup at home.

2. New York Islanders

In the 1975 Stanley Cup quarterfinals, the New York Islanders found themselves in a similar predicament against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Islanders, however, not only overcame the 3-0 deficit but also won eight games while facing elimination throughout that playoff year, in a show of resilience..

3. Philadelphia Flyers

In 2010, the Philadelphia Flyers joined the club by rallying to beat the Boston Bruins in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Flyers not only made a comeback from being down 3-0 but also rallied to win the decisive seventh game creating one of the most unforgettable moments in NHL history.

4. Los Angeles Kings

Most recently, the Los Angeles Kings achieved the reverse sweep in the 2014 Western Conference first round against the San Jose Sharks.

The Kings' playoff run that year was nothing short of spectacular, as they won three Game 7s and set a record by winning the most elimination games in a single playoff year for a Stanley Cup champion, totaling seven.

These remarkable comebacks underscore the unpredictability of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and the relentless determination of the teams involved.