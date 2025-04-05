How many games did it take Alex Ovechkin to score 894 goals as compared to Wayne Gretzky?

Wayne Gretzky's record as the all-time leading goal scorer in NHL is set to come to an end. Now, Alex Ovechkin is sitting beside him at the top. On Friday, Washington Capitals forward scored his 893rd and 894th goals against the Chicago Blackhawks. Ovechkin's two-goal performance also helped the Capitals in securing a 5-3 win over Blackhawks.

Ovechkin tied Gretzky's 894 goals in 1,486 NHL games. If we compare it to Wayne Gretzky, he scored 894 goals in 1,487 games. So, Ovechkin matched his record in one fewer game.

Ovechkin expressed his disbelief at having achieved the feat.

"I’m still a little shaking and still can’t believe it," Ovechkin said, via AP News. "It’s history. It’s great for the game. It’s great to do it here. It’s special."

Ovechkin scored his 893rd goal in the first period. Dylan Strome passed from behind the net, and Alex Ovechkin scored with a one-timer. He scored his 894th goal on a power play in the third period. He took a pass from John Carlson and beat Spencer Knight with a one-timer.

Ovechkin has scored 41 goals and 27 assists for 68 points with a rating of 18. In the same game, he also became the second-oldest player to score 40 goals in a season, behind Gordie Howe.

Ovechkin was drafted first overall in 2004 and scored twice in his first NHL game in 2005. He owns the NHL records for power-play goals (324), overtime goals (27), and game-winning goals (136). He has also led the league in goals nine times. He won the Hart Trophy three times and the Stanley Cup in 2018.

Wayne Gretzky talked about Alex Ovechkin tying his goal record

Wayne Gretzky watched from a suite as Alex Ovechkin tied his all-time goals record of 894 on Friday. He said he will be there again when Ovechkin breaks the record, possibly Sunday against the New York Islanders.

"The integrity of the game," Gretzky said via NHL.com "When I was breaking Gordie Howe's record, he was there. And I said two years ago that if Alex gets close to my record, I'll be here. That's the National Hockey League, right? (Jean) Beliveau to Howe, (Bobby) Orr, (Mario) Lemieux, (Mark) Messier, you pass it down.

"If somebody breaks Alex's record, I hope Alex is there to shake his hand. But, right now, I hope Alex enjoys it and he deserves all the credit and accolades he's getting." Gretzky added.

Next, Alex Ovechkin and Washington Capitals will play the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, Elmont.

