How many teams have swept the Stanley Cup Finals? Looking at list of teams 2024 Florida Panthers could join

Sergei Bobrovsky has led the Florida Panthers to a 3-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Finals this year, and are likely to win the franchise's first Stanley Cup. The team came back strong this year after losing to the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 in the Finals last year.

Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in Game 3. They successfully held their lead despite the Oilers' last-period push. The Oilers were expected to end Canada's almost 3 decades drought, but now the Panthers have made sure to extend it for one year more.

Panthers' 3-0 lead raises the question of how often sweeps occur in the Stanley Cup playoffs finale and when the last sweep happened. The last team to achieve this feat was the 1998 Detroit Red Wings. This followed their sweep of the Philadelphia Flyers in the 1997 Finals, led by stars like Sergei Fedorov and Steve Yzerman.

These teams have swept their opponents in the Stanley Cup finals:

1998 - Detroit Red Wings defeated Washington Capitals

On June 16, 1998, the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Washington Capitals 4-1 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Red Wings led the series with a total score of 13-7 in goals.

1997 - Detroit Red Wings defeated Philadelphia Flyers

On June 7, 1997, the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Red Wings had a total goal score of 16-6 against the Flyers.

1996 - Colorado Avalanche defeated Florida Panthers

On June 10, 1996, the Colorado Avalanche secured a narrow victory over the Florida Panthers, winning 1-0 in overtime during Game 4 of the 1996 Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche held a lead of 15-4 in goals throughout the series.

1995 - New Jersey Devils defeated Detroit Red Wings

On June 24, 1995, the New Jersey Devils convincingly defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 in Game 4 of the 1995 Stanley Cup Final. The Devils maintained a lead of 16-7 in goals throughout the series.

1992 - Pittsburgh Penguins defeated Chicago Blackhawks

On June 1, 1992, the Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Chicago Blackhawks, winning 6-5 in Game 4 of the 1992 Stanley Cup Final. The Penguins maintained a lead of 15-10 in goals throughout the series.

1988 - Edmonton Oilers defeated Boston Bruins

1983 - New York Islanders defeated Edmonton Oilers

1982 - New York Islanders defeated Vancouver Canucks

1977 - Montreal Canadiens defeated Boston Bruins

1976 - Montreal Canadiens defeated Philadelphia Flyers

1970 - Boston Bruins defeated St. Louis Blues

1969 - Montreal Canadiens defeated St. Louis Blues

1968 - Montreal Canadiens defeated St. Louis Blues

1960 - Montreal Canadiens defeated Toronto Maple Leafs

1952 - Detroit Red Wings defeated Montreal Canadiens

1949 - Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Detroit Red Wings

1948 - Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Detroit Red Wings

1944 - Montreal Canadiens defeated Chicago Black Hawks

1943 - Detroit Red Wings defeated Boston Bruins

1941 - Boston Bruins defeated Detroit Red Wings