How a mere $200 feud once cost Canada an NHL team, leading to its relocation to New York

In March 1925, Canada's hockey team Hamilton Tigers shut down because players went on strike. They asked for an extra $200 each for six more games. Instead of paying them, NHL President Frank Calder sold the team. The franchise moved to New York and became the New York Americans.

Myer Siemiatycki, a professor at Toronto Metropolitan University, said this sale helped the NHL grow in the United States. He believes the NHL should repay Hamilton by giving it a team or financial compensation. At that time, the NHL had only four teams, all in Canada. Within three years, the league expanded to ten teams, with six in the U.S. The success of the New York Americans proved that hockey could thrive in American cities.

Siemiatycki compared this to recent economic struggles. He pointed out that one day before the 100th anniversary of Hamilton losing its team, former U.S. President Donald Trump placed a 25% tariff on Canadian steel. He believes Hamilton has repeatedly lost important industries due to outside decisions.

"A 100 years ago today [March 13], Hamilton [lost] a major cultural, civic and economic backbone of its urban existence — its NHL hockey team... (Now) here comes Donald Trump to impose a 25 per cent tariff on steel, and he wants to destroy the Hamilton steelmaking industry... So, first they came for the hockey team, now they're coming for the steel industry," Siemiatycki said in an interview with CBC.

Many people think Hamilton deserves an NHL team. The city has a large population, strong hockey support, and a renovated arena. The recent move of the Arizona Coyotes to Utah shows that smaller markets can still receive teams. This raises the question of why Hamilton does not have one.

Two of the greatest NHL players received harsh treatment due to the U.S. Canada political tensions

Wayne Gretzky and Bobby Orr are two of Canada’s most famous hockey players. They won Stanley Cups and represented the nation internationally. However, many Canadians are upset with them because of their friendship with former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump’s 25% tariffs on Canadian imports and his comments about making Canada the “51st state” have created tension. In his response, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also imposed reciprocal tariffs.

The NHL is also affected because, nearly 40% of its players are Canadian, and the league earns a lot of money from Canada. The falling value of the Canadian dollar makes things harder for Canadian teams. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman called it a “policy issue” but admitted it could hurt the league’s finances.

