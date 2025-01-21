How much money will Connor McDavid forfeit in salary based on $100,000,000 contract during 3-game suspension? 

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been suspended for three games for cross-checking Vancouver Canucks forward Conor Garland. The incident occurred in the final moments of Saturday's game between the two teams, which the host Canucks won 3-2.

With the Oilers trailing by one goal, Connor McDavid was attempting to tie the game when Garland held him down, intentionally preventing him from getting up. Frustrated by the situation, McDavid cross-checked Garland in the head and was assessed a match penalty.

Following a disciplinary hearing, the NHL Department of Player Safety announced the three-game suspension on Monday. As a result, McDavid will forfeit $195,312.51 of his average annual salary of $10 million, which will go to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

This marks only the second time in McDavid's nine-season career that he has been suspended. His previous suspension was a two-game ban and fine in February 2019 for an illegal check to the head against New York slanders defenseman Nick Leddy.

McDavid's absence from the lineup will be a significant concern for the Oilers, who currently lead the Pacific Division. As the team's driving force this season, the three-time Hart Trophy winner has amassed 65 points through 20 goals and 45 assists in 43 games.

Connor McDavid's suspension leaves Oilers scrambling ahead of homestand

Edmonton returns to its home arena on Tuesday following a three-game road trip that concluded with a 3-2 loss to Vancouver on Saturday. Although the Oilers won two of the three games on the trip, the loss snapped their three-game winning streak and had significant consequences.

The suspension will force Connor McDavid to miss three of the Oilers' upcoming six straight home games, starting with Tuesday's matchup against the Metropolitan Division-leading Washington Capitals. He will also sit out Thursday's rematch against the Canucks and Saturday's contest against the Buffalo Sabres.

The seven-time All-Star will return to the lineup on Jan. 29 when the Oilers host the Seattle Kraken, following a week-long absence.

What did you think of the three-game suspension given to Connor McDavid? Do you think it was justified? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

