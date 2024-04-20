How does NHL playoff pay work? Exploring players' bonuses and other benefits for making Stanley Cup knockouts 

When a team qualifies for the NHL playoffs, it primarily focuses on hoisting hockey's most esteemed trophy. But there's also a substantial financial incentive at stake. NHL teams are incentivized to make it to the playoffs when they succeed in winning the Stanley Cup championship.

NHL players don't receive separate salaries for playoff appearances. Instead, they are compensated through a playoff bonus pool, per Article 28 of the NHL Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). This pool is funded jointly by the NHL and the NHL Players' Association (NHLPA). It is distributed among playoff teams based on their performance and advancement in the postseason.

The size of the playoff bonus pool increases periodically, often every third season. For instance, in the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons, the pool amounted to $13 million, twice the amount allocated in previous CBAs.

The playoff bonus pool is structured to reward teams at various stages of the NHL playoffs. The Presidents' Trophy winner, awarded to the team with the best regular-season record, receives $500,000. Additionally, teams eliminated in the playoffs' first, second and third rounds receive varying amounts.

The first-round losers receive $2 million, the second-round losers receive $2 million and the third-round losers receive $2.5 million.

The most substantial portions of the playoff bonus pool are reserved for the Stanley Cup champions. The Stanley Cup finalist earns $2.25 million, while the winner receives the lion's share of $3.75 million.

NHL playoffs: Two Eastern Conference games to watch

Game 1: New York Rangers vs Washington Capitals (21st April, Sunday)

The New York Rangers (55-23-4, 114 points) face the Washington Capitals (40-31-11 record, 91 points), who clinched a wild card spot.

The Rangers, led by Artemi Panarin, are favorites on paper. They have a strong offense and the Presidents' Trophy. However, despite a negative goal differential, the Capitals have playoff experience and a reliable goalie in Charlie Lindgren.

Game 2: Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Islanders (20th April, Saturday)

The Carolina Hurricanes (52-23-7, 111 points) clash with the New York Islanders (39-27-16, 94 points) in another series. The Hurricanes, consistent contenders with over 110 points for three straight seasons, made a significant trade deadline move acquiring Jake Guentzel for added playoff skills.

Meanwhile, the Islanders surged into the NHL playoffs with a strong finish, winning 10 of their last 13 games.