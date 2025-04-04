"How is this possible when they have Zegras": NHL fans react as Anaheim Ducks gets eliminated from playoffs for seventh straight year

NHL fans shared their reactions on social media after the Anaheim Ducks were eliminated from playoff contention for the seventh consecutive season. The Ducks, who have 74 points from 75 games, have joined the growing list of teams who are sure to finish outside the playoff spots.

Ad

On Thursday, hockey content platform Puck Empire posted the news on X.

“Taking quackshots 💔🥀. The Anaheim Ducks will be excluded from the NHL's playoffs for the seventh straight season — the third-longest active playoff appearance drought in the league,” Puck Empire tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Hockey fans reacted with frustration, disbelief and disappointment after Anaheim lost 4-1 to the Calgary Flames on Thursday to cut off all hope of making the playoffs.

“How iw this possible when they have Zegras?” one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Gordon Bombay would never," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"They must be going quackers missing the playoffs 😂," one fan commented.

"But they are doing better then recent years. #FlyTogether," a fan said.

"Quack shots is insane," another fan said.

"Not the quackshots 😫😫," a fan tweeted.

"Taking WHAT," another fan commented.

"Imagine missing the playoffs for 7 straight seasons… Sens could never," one fan wrote.

Ad

Anaheim Ducks eliminated after 4-1 loss to Calgary Flames

The Anaheim Ducks lost to the Calgary on Thursday and kept the Flames' playoff hopes alive. They have 84 points from 75 games and are five points shy of the final wild-card spot in the West. However, they have a game in hand over the Minnesota Wild, who have 89 points from 76 games.

"I don't think there's a question on whether we're losing hope or not," Calgary center Nazem Kadri said after the game, via NHL.com. "We're believing. I feel like we've played some great hockey over the last handful of games and maybe some days haven't gotten the result we wanted, so it was nice to get the two points tonight."

Ad

Kadri, Blake Coleman (2) and Kevin Rooney scored for the Flames in the 4-1 win at Scotiabank Saddledome. Anaheim captain Radko Gudas tried to focus on the positives after the game.

"I thought for us, obviously not a successful year because of (missing) the playoffs, but I think it was a step in the right direction for the organization and the future is going to be bright if we can keep this group together," Gudas said.

The Ducks will be back in action on Saturday when they face off against the Vancouver Canucks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tushaar Kuthiala Tushaar Kuthiala is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with over a decade of experience in the field. Tushaar was an avid ice skater in his childhood and his love of competitive sports and background in writing led him to sports journalism.



Tushaar doesn't have a favorite NHL team as such, which allows him to watch and write from a truly neutral perspective. If he had to pick, Tushaar most enjoys watching the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers.



Wayne Gretsky, Bobby Orr and Alexander Ovechkin are Tushaar's favorite players of all time. Their highlights reels, stats and accolades speak for themselves.



When not working, Tushaar writes fiction and reads books and manga. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama