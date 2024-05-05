"How is he still employed?": NHL fans flame reporter Mark Spector for questioning Connor McDavid about Oilers' opening night 8-1 loss to Canucks

A media interaction between NHL star Connor McDavid and reporter Mark Spector has fans criticizing the reporter. Spector tried mocking McDavid with a question about the Edmonton Oilers' 8-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on the opening night of the regular season.

But McDavid shut down Spector's line of questioning with a curt.

"I'm not even going to answer that. That was so long ago," McDavid responded.

The incident gained momentum after a tweet entailing the video showing the interaction between the two was shared on X.

"Mark Spector tries to mock McDavid about the opening night regular season loss to the Canucks. ... If you see a hit piece from Spector this week or tweets attacking McDavid you know why." - Captain Jack's tweet on X.

Expand Tweet

NHL fans quickly responded to the tweet to vent their frustrations and opined about Spector's way of questioning.

"How is he still employed?" One fan twtweeted

Expand Tweet

"Is Mark Spector a double agent for the flames? Cause nothing he does is to benefit the Oilers," another fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Many others also felt Spector's questioning was inappropriate or disrespectful to McDavid. He is admired by the fans, especially after a brilliant 132-point regular season.

"Spec did a poor job of phrasing the question but there's no tension. If you watch the entire scrum, McDavid answers his next question without a hitch. For the most part, these players have no issue with the media. Questions aren't always the best but that's part of the deal." a fan tweeted, explaining the situation.

"Ah, Mr. Dramatic Spector, the one-man show of the hockey reporting world. His columns are like a daily soap opera, filled with suspense, drama, and a cast of characters that keeps changing," a fan tweeted.

"Imagine having access to arguably the greatest player of this generation and that's what you ask him," a fan tweeted.

However, one fan criticized Connor McDavid.

"Hahahaha “so long ago” . Dude that was this season they smoked you 8-1. All season long they smoked you. 21-7 total in just 4 games!!" one fan tweeted.

Connor McDavid and Oilers advanced to the next round

The Edmonton Oilers have secured a series win. They won against the Los Angeles Kings in five games. Leon Draisaitl helped the team with two goals as the Oilers capitalized on power plays while limiting the Kings' scoring opportunities.

Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also contributed. Edmonton's victory marks their first consecutive first-round advancement in nearly three decades.

Now they will play against Vancouver in the second round.

“That being said, we have to make sure we’re ready to roll," McDavid said.

McDavid will surely try to win his first Stanley Cup championship as it will make his upcoming wedding even more special.