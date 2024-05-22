"How Sutherland is still getting a run is beyond me" - Fans react to NHL referees and linespersons selected for 2024 Stanley Cup conference finals

On Tuesday night, the NHL announced the referees and linespersons selected to officiate the 2024 Stanley Cup conference finals.

The referees chosen for the conference finals are Eric Furlatt, Jean Hebert, Steve Kozari, Dan O'Rourke, Garrett Rank, Chris Rooney, Francois St. Laurent and Kelly Sutherland. Six officials have previously worked a Stanley Cup final, with only Rank and St. Laurent yet to do so.

The linespersons selected are Shandor Alphonso, Steve Barton, Devin Berg, Scott Cherrey, Ryan Daisy, Ryan Gibbons, Matt MacPherson, and Jonny Murray.

However, including Sutherland has drawn criticism from fans on social media.

"How Sutherland is still getting a run is beyond me. Far too inconsistent in his approach to match management," one fan tweeted on X, referencing controversial calls made by Sutherland in previous playoff games.

The fan was talking about Game 3 between the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers in the 2023-24 playoffs. Sutherland was accused of missing several key calls that favored the Oilers in that matchup.

One was a high-stick by Connor McDavid on Canucks captain Quinn Hughes that left him bleeding. And another was a slew-foot by Oilers forward Evander Kane on Hughes. Canucks lost the game in overtime.

Another fan was surprised to see one of the NHL referees on the list:

"Ain’t no way they still have Kozari lol. Give this dude a break, he’s awful and he was hospitalized a month ago after getting knocked out mid play."

Here are some fan reactions to the selection of NHL referees and linespersons:

"Congratulations to each and every one of them!" One fan tweeted.

"Yaaaay can’t wait to watch Kelly Sutherland make every game about him some more," another fan tweeted.

"Francine St Laurent should not be on this list and you all know why," a fan tweeted.

"I’m actually surprised they don’t make more," another user tweeted.

Playoff salaries for NHL referees and linesmen

NHL referees and linesmen receive additional compensation for working playoff games. Referees make $27,000 per playoff round worked, while linesmen earn $17,250 per round.

There are also standby officials who must be available in case of injury. Standby NHL referees receive $1,000, which increases to $2,750 if they enter a game. Standby linesmen get $650, rising to $1,775 if called into action.

The league reduces the pool of officials after each playoff round. Only the top performers advance to work the later rounds. Making it to the Stanley Cup finals represents the pinnacle for NHL officials.

The additional playoff pay on top of their regular season salary provides a significant financial incentive for referees and linesmen to excel under pressure.