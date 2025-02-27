"How he treats people": Paul Bissonnette opens up about the biggest lessons learned from his TNT co-panelist and The Great One Wayne Gretzky

Paul Bissonnette shared his views on working with Wayne Gretzky on TNT's NHL broadcast. Speaking on "The Jackie Redmond Show" on Tuesday, Bissonnette shared that Gretzky changed his perspective towards hockey.

Gretzky’s humble nature also impressed Bissonnette. Even as a hockey legend, Gretzky remains kind and approachable. Bissonnette, who is from a small town in Ontario, related to this.

"(Being involved with NHL) Alumni and the Players Association, and how much work (he puts in) and how much he cares about the game itself, and just just how he treats people ... just the way that he carries himself. That's the biggest thing that I've taken away from him," Bissonnette said. [23:12]

Wayne Gretzky holds NHL records for goals (894), assists (1,963), and points (2,857). He has won four Stanley Cups with the Edmonton Oilers and has earned nine Hart Trophies as the NHL’s Most Valuable Player. Additionally, he has won ten Art Ross Trophies as the league’s top scorer. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1999 and dominated the game in his era.

Now, Bissonnette calls him an 'encyclopedia' for remembering important moments from the past and presenting them to viewers.

"He's a hockey encyclopedia. He remembers every single story, all the details, it's wild. So getting to sit around with him when we have dinner, or whether it's after a show, if we're having a couple drinks, like just even being able to listen to him and go back in time through a time machine in the hockey world is amazing," he added.

Bissonnette played in the NHL for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Phoenix Coyotes. He is now a studio analyst for NHL on TNT and covers the Arizona Coyotes. He also co-hosts the "Spittin' Chiclets" podcast with Ryan Whitney. His experience with Gretzky has given him a new view of the game.

Tim Peel slams criticism of Wayne Gretzky over political views

Former NHL referee Tim Peel defended Wayne Gretzky after fans criticized his ties to Donald Trump. Speaking on the "Snipes and Stripes" podcast, Peel said Canada was unfairly trying to "cancel" Gretzky.

"I am utterly disgusted in the country that I grew up in and still love," Peel said. "Now they're trying to cancel the greatest hockey player of all time, our friend Wayne Gretzky, who's done so much for Canadian hockey, is been the epitome of class his entire career."

The criticism came after Gretzky wore a two-piece suit instead of a Team Canada jersey at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Some fans were also upset when he gave a thumbs-up to the U.S. bench.

Gretzky previously supported Trump and attended his inauguration. Journalist Terry Jones said Gretzky should comment on Trump’s "51st state" remark about Canada. Peel disagreed, saying Gretzky owes no one an explanation.

"I'm like, 'Are you a complete moron?' Wayne Gretzky does not owe you guys anything," Peel added. "Who cares what celebrity endorses a political figure, it's none of our business, and it's none of your business, and I think it's disgraceful what they're trying to do to him."

Peel also praised Gretzky’s contributions to hockey, especially in the U.S.

