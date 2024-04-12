How to watch Frozen Four Championship game: Live streaming options, TV channel list & more for Boston College vs Denver clash

The Frozen Four Championship game featuring a thrilling clash between the Denver Pioneers and the Boston College Eagles will take place on Saturday.

With Denver eyeing a historic 10th NCAA men's hockey championship and Boston College determined to claim another title, both teams will give it their all. So hockey fans wanting to witness top-tier collegiate hockey action can watch the game on TV and Stream Online.

Game Info:

Venue: XCEL ENERGY CENTER, ST. PAUL, MN

XCEL ENERGY CENTER, ST. PAUL, MN Date: Saturday, Apr. 13

Saturday, Apr. 13 Frozen Fest Hours (CST): 1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Championship: Around 4:30 p.m. - 5 p.m.

How to watch the Frozen Four Championship Game?

For fans eager to catch every moment of the action, there are multiple options for watching the Frozen Four Championship game live:

TV Broadcast : The championship game will be televised on the ESPN family of networks. Check your local listings or the ESPN schedule for the specific channel airing the game.

: The championship game will be televised on the ESPN family of networks. Check your local listings or the ESPN schedule for the specific channel airing the game. Live Streaming : Apart from TV broadcast, the game will be available for live streaming on ESPN+. Subscribers to ESPN+ can enjoy seamless streaming on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

: Apart from TV broadcast, the game will be available for live streaming on ESPN+. Subscribers to ESPN+ can enjoy seamless streaming on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. Other Options: Fubo (Free trial), Sling TV, and DirecTV Stream can be used to stream the game online.

Recent game played by Boston College and Denver

The path to the championship game has been nothing short of exhilarating for both teams.

Denver secured their spot in the final with a nail-biting 2-1 overtime victory over Boston University. Meanwhile, Boston College overpowered Michigan with a convincing 4-0 win to earn their place in the championship showdown.

Frozen Four Championship: Denver vs Boston College

Denver enters the championship game boasting a high-octane offense that has been their base throughout the tournament.

Their ability to win close games, including three consecutive 2-1 victories, shows their composure under pressure. Led by a talented roster and a hunger for success, the Pioneers are primed to make history with a championship win.

On the opposing side, Boston College has been a consistent powerhouse throughout the season, earning the No. 1 overall seed and maintaining their top-ranking status.

With a 15-game winning streak and a commanding presence on the ice, the Eagles pose a significant challenge for Denver. Their recent performance saw them secure a swift two-goal blitz in the semifinal.

As the Denver Pioneers and Boston College Eagles prepare to battle for collegiate hockey supremacy, fans can expect a thrilling showdown filled with skillful plays, intense competition and championship-level excitement.

Whether you're tuning in via TV broadcast or live streaming, the Frozen Four Championship game promises to deliver unforgettable moments on the ice. Get ready to witness history in the making as these two powerhouse teams vie for the ultimate title in NCAA men's hockey.