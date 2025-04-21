Howden scores twice, takes out linesman in Golden Knights' tight win over Wild in Game 1

Brett Howden's pair of third-period goals propelled the Vegas Golden Knights to a hard-fought 4-2 win against the Minnesota Wild in Game 1 of the opening round playoff series.
The Golden Knights maintained the lead throughout the game and now hold a 1-0 advantage in the best-of-seven-game series. In the second period, linesman Bryan Pancich collided with Howden while the Golden Knights center was competing for the puck along the boards.
Pancich required assistance to leave the ice after the incident.
With the Golden Knights holding home-ice advantage, the victory marked their 30th home win at T-Mobile Arena this season. The Knights will aim to take a 2-0 advantage when the two teams meet for Game 2 on Tuesday, before the series shifts to Minnesota.
Brett Howden shines for Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1
On Sunday, the Vegas Golden Knights came out on top with a 4-2 win over the Minnesota Wild in Game 1 of the first-round series.
Tomas Hertl opened the scoring for the Knights after putting them ahead 1-0 at 15:22 into the first period. Just over two minutes later, Matt Boldy tied it 1-1 for the Wild before heading into the second period.
Only one goal was scored in the second period. Pavel Dorofeyev capitalized on the power play at 13:33 to increase the Golden Knights' lead to 2-1. Coming into the third period, Brett Howden made it 3-1 at the 2:28 mark. Boldy scored for the Wild again, cutting the deficit to 3-2 at 11:46.
"Boldy] was very good,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “Obviously, he had the two goals, but I thought he was a beast on the puck. He was moving his feet. He played the style game, which gives him a really good chance to be a dominant player in the series. He did a good job.”
With just one second remaining in the regulation period, Howden potted an empty-net goal on the power play to clinch Game 1 for the Golden Knights. Hertl and Howden notched two points apiece, and Adin Hill made 18 saves for the Knights.
"I always try to play my game,” Hertl said via NHL. “It's kind of a playoff style. I'm happy I could help the team today with that, but it's just always all team effort."
For the Wild, Boldy and Kiril Kaprizov racked up two points apiece, and goaltender Filip Gustavsson made 23 saves between the pipes.
