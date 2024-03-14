"Huge choke": Fans irate as Vancouver Canucks squander 3-goal lead to lose 4-3 to Colorado Avalanche

Vancouver Canucks fans were left irate as the team squandered a three-goal lead in a 4-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in overtime on Wednesday at Rogers Place.

The Avalanche showed resilience and determination to recover from a 3-0 deficit against the Canucks. When it was thought that it would be a huge win for Vancouver, the Avs turned things around and found their groove.

From the start of the third period, the Avs stepped up, tightened up defensively, and generated more scoring opportunities. Goals from Nathan MacKinnon and Ross Colton helped Colorado bounce back and eventually secure the win, with Valeri Nichuskin scoring the winner in overtime.

Here's how Canucks fans reacted to the defeat, with one tweeting:

"Huge choke."

Another chimed in:

"Can't say I'm surprised. Disappointing, and honestly quite pathetic. I don't care who it's against. If you're a playoff team you don't blow a 3 goal lead. That's just yeah."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

With the win, the Avs completed a series sweep over the Vancouver Canucks, having won all three games against them this season.

How Colorado Avalanche beat the Vancouver Canucks

On Wednesday night, the Vancouver Canucks hosted the Colorado Avalanche at Rogers Place but lost from an advantageous position.

The Canucks dominated from the outset, with J.T. Miller putting them in front 24 seconds into the first period. two minutes later, Ilya Mikheyev extended the Canucks' lead, converting a pass from Miller in the low slot into the back of the Avs net.

In the second period, Nikia Zadorov extended the Vancouver Canucks' lead to 3-0, converting a pass from Connor Garland atop the left faceoff circle for a one-timer at 4:23. With three seconds remaining in the period, Mikko Rantanen reduced the Avalanche's deficit to kickstart their comeback.

At 3:19 of the third period, the Avalanche capitalized on the powerplay, with MacKinnon making it 3-2, scoring on Cale Makar's assist for a one-timer from the left faceoff circle.

Ross Colton tied the game for the Avs at 8:43 of the third period, forcing overtime. Thirty seconds into the extended period, Valeri Nichuskin scored the winner for the Avalanche to complete a rousing comeback win over the Canucks.

Rantanen scored three points, while MacKinnon and Makar had two points apiece. Meanwhile, Miller and Zodorov accumulated two points apiece for Vancouver. The Canucks take on the Capitals on Saturday.